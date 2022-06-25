Theresa Townsley reported missing from Inverness found ‘safe and well’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Officers in Tain have confirmed that the woman missing from Inverness was found “safe and well”.

Theresa Townsley was last seen in Inverness city centre on Friday, June 24.

Officers were growing concerned for her welfare and launched an online appeal for information about the 41-year-old’s whereabouts.

Police have confirmed that she has now been found “safe and well” and have thanked the public for their assistance.