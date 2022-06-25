Theresa Townsley reported missing from Inverness found ‘safe and well’ By Chris Cromar June 25, 2022, 2:11 pm Updated: June 25, 2022, 3:57 pm Police are appealing for information about missing Theresa Townsley. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Officers in Tain have confirmed that the woman missing from Inverness was found “safe and well”. Theresa Townsley was last seen in Inverness city centre on Friday, June 24. Officers were growing concerned for her welfare and launched an online appeal for information about the 41-year-old’s whereabouts. Police have confirmed that she has now been found “safe and well” and have thanked the public for their assistance. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Body found near Tarves – family of missing woman informed Search launched for missing Edinburgh man convicted of Aberdeen assault and robbery bid Amirata Rahimi reported missing in Aberdeen traced ‘safe and well’ Missing Ruth Watt from Tarves may be driving a blue Suzuki Ignis