New Highland mental health initiative aims to tackle suicide rates in north

A mental health and suicide prevention initiative in the western Highlands will launch next week.

Lochaber Cares, a community approach to improving mental health, will include a series of workshops taking place in Fort William, Kinlochleven and Mallaig on Monday and Tuesday.

The Highland Community Planning Partnership has adapted the concept of toolbox talks for use in community settings to generate discussions around mental health and wellbeing.

Highland mental illness and suicide rate higher than average

Toolbox talks have been used by the construction industry for a number of years to communicate essential health and safety information to employees.

The first talk is on suicide awareness, intervention and prevention, with Highland Council saying identifying a person experiencing crisis, trauma and mental health issues is now more important than ever – calling it a public health priority.

The mental illness and suicide rate in the Highlands for both men and women is significantly higher than in Scotland as a whole.

Where are workshops being held?

The talks will be held at the following locations:

Monday June 27

Lochaber Voluntary Action Group – An Drochaid, Claggan, Fort William at 3pm

Kinlochleven Leisure Centre at 7pm

Tuesday June 28

High Life Highland – Coal Community Centre at 9am

Lochaber Chamber of Commerce – Lime Tree Restaurant, Fort William at 11am (closed to the public)

Highland Council – Charles Kennedy Building at 2pm (closed to the public)

Mallaig Pool and Leisure at 7pm