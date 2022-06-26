Yacht rescued from Loch Laxford after running aground

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lifeboat crews from Lochinver had to rescue a yacht that ran aground last night.

Stornoway Coastguard was alerted to the incident at Loch Laxford at about 9.10pm.

Two people were onboard the yacht.

Due to having to wait for high water to return, the crew and rescued passengers had to stay in the lifeboat overnight until they were able to travel back.

The yacht was taken to Kinlochbervie at 6.40am, with the lifeboat returning to Lochinver at 8.30am.

A coastguard spokesman said: “They went out to get them and they waited for high water, and they took the boat to Kinlochbervie and then they came back to Lochinver.”