Assurances sought two years on from ‘shocking’ report into Orkney’s service for young people in need of care

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Assurances sought two years on from ‘shocking’ report into Orkney’s service for young people in need of care

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
June 30, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 30, 2022, 11:02 am
Orkney council's asset management sub-committee have agreed the transfer of land as part of Harbours Masterplan
An Orkney councillor has sought assurances that members of the IJB won't be shcoked to hear of a service in trouble in future.

A councillor has asked how Orkney’s Integration Joint Board (IJB) will avoid being “shocked” in future after the board viewed the latest update on issues with the county’s service for children and young people in need of care and protection.

This goes back to an inspection, led by the Care Inspectorate, carried out between August and October 2019.

Much-needed improvements were pointed out in key child protection processes, work to improve accountability and modernisation were also needed, and there were failings in the self-evaluation process.

These are just a few of the areas in need of improvement identified.

However, a damning report delivered at the start of 2020 said inspectors weren’t confident that these improvements could actually be made without additional support and expertise.

The story since the delivery of that original report has been more positive. Updates have shown that improvements have indeed been made.

Progress in the right direction

At this week’s meeting of the IJB, the board members viewed the second and latest update on the issue from inspectors.

The IJB is made of up both councillors and members of NHS Orkney. It oversees many of the county’s health and social care services.

The interim head of children, families and justice services and chief social work officer is Jim Lyon. He said the update was positive, while still highlighting the areas where there are challenges.

He said it showed that the partners involved in the IJB “were headed in the right direction” in resolving the situation.

However, the shock that the original report gave to the members of the Orkney IJB obviously still remains.

Councillor Rachael King sought assurances that the board members would never again be unaware that there was such a serious issue with one of the services under the Orkney IJB and wouldn’t be surprised by the findings of a report.

‘Are young people safe?’

She said: “We’ve all seen these update reports over a significant period of time and in multiple settings.

“Each time it comes, I remind myself back to that moment that original inspection report came out and how shocked we all were and the seriousness of it.

“Part of the shock we felt at this was that we felt we had no line of sight. We didn’t know that this was the state the services were in. This was across all partners.

“How do we ensure that we have that absolute line of sight going forward?

“That we never get into that position again where something comes before us, like this inspection report, that causes this reverberation and the devastating impact that it’s had.

“Yes, we can change procedures and change systems. But, at the end of the day, are the young people in our community safe? Do they feel like they can access the services they need?

“How do we, across the partnership, have that assurance that we will never experience that level of shock again?”

Mr Lyon replied. He said self-evaluation would be critical in addressing the point raised by Councillor King.

Improvements could also be made when it comes to communicating information to the IJB members. This would be done through regular scrutiny and the way future reports are presented, Mr Lyon said.

Enough improvements have been made that the care inspectorate isn’t asking for a third review. However, it will be looking for an update from the partners involved in the Orkney IJB in spring next year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]