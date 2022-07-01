Two people taken to hospital following two-car Spean Bridge crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two people have been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash on the A82.

Emergency services were called to the Inverness to Fort William road, two miles south of Spean Bridge, at about 7.30am.

Two people have been taken to Belford Hospital in Fort William.

Their condition is unknown.

The busy route was closed in both directions while emergency services tended to the casualties.

The road has since reopened.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash on the A82 near Spean Bridge around 7.35am on Friday, 1 July, 2022.

“Emergency services attended and two people were taken by ambulance to Belford Hospital in Fort William.”