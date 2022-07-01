Police appeal for public’s help to try and find missing man last seen in the Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Police appeal for public’s help to try and find missing man last seen in the Highlands

By Chris Cromar
July 1, 2022, 6:14 pm Updated: July 1, 2022, 8:07 pm
Humza Khan was last seen last month. Supplied by Police/DCT Media.
Humza Khan was last seen last month. Supplied by Police/DCT Media.

Police are urging people to search their outbuildings and check dashcam footage as they renewed an appeal to help trace a man who went missing in the Highlands last month.

Humza Khan, a 28-year-old from Birmingham, was last seen at around 12pm on Wednesday, June 8 in the Strathcanaird area north of Ullapool and is known to have been in the Durness area since then.

He does not have access to a vehicle and may be travelling on foot.

‘Very concerned for Humza’s welfare’

Inspector Richard Ross said: “We are very concerned for Humza’s welfare and I would urge anyone who believes they may have seen him or spoken to him recently to get in touch as soon as they can.

“I would also urge anyone who may have been travelling in the north-west Highlands, particularly on the main routes between Ullapool, Durness and Lairg to think back and let us know if they think they may have seen Humza.

Police appealing for public’s help

“Anyone who may have dashcam footage is also asked to review this and pass on anything of note.

“I would also urge anyone who has a shed or outbuilding where someone could seek shelter to check this.”

Mr Khan is described as 5ft 5in in height, with black hair and when last seen was wearing a black jacket with fur on the collar, black trousers and a grey hooded top.

Anyone with any information are urged to call police via 101, quoting reference number 1707 of Thursday, June 23.

