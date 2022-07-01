Police appeal for public’s help to try and find missing man last seen in the Highlands

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are urging people to search their outbuildings and check dashcam footage as they renewed an appeal to help trace a man who went missing in the Highlands last month.

Humza Khan, a 28-year-old from Birmingham, was last seen at around 12pm on Wednesday, June 8 in the Strathcanaird area north of Ullapool and is known to have been in the Durness area since then.

Humza Khan remains missing in the Highlands – if you have any information or think you may have seen please call 101. https://t.co/UBmvIz1d4b — Northern Police (@northernPolice) July 1, 2022

He does not have access to a vehicle and may be travelling on foot.

‘Very concerned for Humza’s welfare’

Inspector Richard Ross said: “We are very concerned for Humza’s welfare and I would urge anyone who believes they may have seen him or spoken to him recently to get in touch as soon as they can.

“I would also urge anyone who may have been travelling in the north-west Highlands, particularly on the main routes between Ullapool, Durness and Lairg to think back and let us know if they think they may have seen Humza.

Police appealing for public’s help

“Anyone who may have dashcam footage is also asked to review this and pass on anything of note.

“I would also urge anyone who has a shed or outbuilding where someone could seek shelter to check this.”

Mr Khan is described as 5ft 5in in height, with black hair and when last seen was wearing a black jacket with fur on the collar, black trousers and a grey hooded top.

Anyone with any information are urged to call police via 101, quoting reference number 1707 of Thursday, June 23.