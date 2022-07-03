Women’s team complete relay challenge to bag all 282 Munros in 26 days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Women’s team complete relay challenge to bag all 282 Munros in 26 days

By Ellie Milne
July 3, 2022, 7:46 pm Updated: July 4, 2022, 8:00 am
The women reached the final summit at Ben More on June 30.
A group of women have ran, walked, cycled and kayaked around Scotland to bag the Munros in just 26 days.

The Veteran Women’s Relay Group have travelled more than 1,750 miles since June 4 to complete all 282 of the peaks.

As well as fulfilling a personal challenge, the team – all aged 40 and over – were raising money for charity Free to Run, which empowers women and girls through sport.

Fran Loots, from Comrie, came up with the idea for the challenge during lockdown and said she was “absolutely delighted” to reach the summit of Ben More on Thursday.

Fran Loots on the final Munro of the challenge – Ben More on the Isle of Mull.

She said: “I’d looked a few times and not that many women had done running around the Munros, and I thought it was something we could do it in some shape or form.

“So, I just put the idea out there as a kind of relay, and the reaction from other women was overwhelming.”

‘Determination was amazing’

A core group of 10 committed to the challenge and were joined by others for throughout the journey – many from running backgrounds with strong orienteering skills.

They decided to do everything “self-propelled” using foot, bikes and kayaks to travel from mountain to mountain.

Sue Savage and Hazel Dean at the Mamores.

The surprisingly severe June weather meant they often had to change routes at the last minute – but they were determined to not give up.

The 63-year-old added: “We had to completely stop for several days because of gale force winds – It was appalling with 40 miles an hour winds at grounds level.

“We had to have discussions about the weather and just decided it wasn’t safe. Some days we were just battered by the elements from the beginning to the end.

“But the determination and hope to keep going was amazing.”

‘Pushing boundaries’

The women often walked and ran through the night – at times unable to see an arms length in front of themselves – to bag all the Munros, and kept up with each other’s progress thanks to a tracker in a toy squirrel.

Hazel Dean, Linda Smith and Susan Blackwood at Glenshiel.

When the challenge was completed on day 26, Mrs Loots said the whole team was “absolutely delighted”.

“It was such a huge effort, you had no idea which day was going to happen. Even up to the end. The camaraderie and support that we gave each other was first class.

“It was very positive and great to be a part of. It was a celebration about keeping active and pushing boundaries for all of us.”

