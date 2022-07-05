Aberdeen University Graduations: Orcadian says opportunities on island equipped her for politics degree

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Island communities might be small, but the opportunities are certainly not lacking.

Brooke Mitchell attributes her love of politics for the extra curricular activities offered to her while still at school in Orkney – and has now picked up a degree thanks to them.

The 22-year-old, who grew up in Dounby, graduated from Aberdeen University today with an honours in politics and international relations.

She admits that moving from a remote area to the Granite City had been daunting at first, but she hit the ground running and has not looked back.

“I adapted really well to it and I have loved city life ever since.”

After the celebrations, she will make an even bigger move after securing a job in global franchise development with Warner Brothers.

She attributed her success to her early years back on Orkney.

“I was always very interested in politics,” she said. “Orkney is quite good with providing young people with extra curricular activities.

‘Loads of different avenues’

“There were lots of different local committees and things that you could join and that took me down the avenue of politics.

“I’d ran for SYP in 2017 and the opportunities that were afforded to me from the community I lived in in Orkney just gave me an interest in politics and I’m so glad that I did choose it in the end.”

When she saw the politics and IR course at Aberdeen University, she knew it was the one for her.

“I’ve just found that the course has allowed me to explore all aspects of politics and international relations,” she said.

“There’s loads of different avenues I could have gone down with the degree but the modules themselves I’ve been really interested in.”

Miss Mitchell said throughout her years of study she has made firm friends for life and looks forward to celebrating graduating with them tonight.

Describing the whole day as “fantastic”, she said she was nervous going on stage at P&J Live to accept her degree but is now looking forward to celebrating.

