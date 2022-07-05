Aberdeen University Graduations: Orcadian says opportunities on island equipped her for politics degree

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Aberdeen University Graduations: Orcadian says opportunities on island equipped her for politics degree

By Lottie Hood
July 5, 2022, 5:00 pm
Brooke Mitchell at Aberdeen University graduations at P&J Live. Picture by Chris Sumner.
Brooke Mitchell at Aberdeen University graduations at P&J Live. Picture by Chris Sumner.

Island communities might be small, but the opportunities are certainly not lacking.

Brooke Mitchell attributes her love of politics for the extra curricular activities offered to her while still at school in Orkney – and has now picked up a degree thanks to them.

The 22-year-old, who grew up in Dounby, graduated from Aberdeen University today with an honours in politics and international relations.

She admits that moving from a remote area to the Granite City had been daunting at first, but she hit the ground running and has not looked back.

“I adapted really well to it and I have loved city life ever since.”

After the celebrations, she will make an even bigger move after securing a job in global franchise development with Warner Brothers.

She attributed her success to her early years back on Orkney.

“I was always very interested in politics,” she said. “Orkney is quite good with providing young people with extra curricular activities.

‘Loads of different avenues’

“There were lots of different local committees and things that you could join and that took me down the avenue of politics.

“I’d ran for SYP in 2017 and the opportunities that were afforded to me from the community I lived in in Orkney just gave me an interest in politics and I’m so glad that I did choose it in the end.”

When she saw the politics and IR course at Aberdeen University, she knew it was the one for her.

“I’ve just found that the course has allowed me to explore all aspects of politics and international relations,” she said.

“There’s loads of different avenues I could have gone down with the degree but the modules themselves I’ve been really interested in.”

Miss Mitchell said throughout her years of study she has made firm friends for life and looks forward to celebrating graduating with them tonight.

Describing the whole day as “fantastic”, she said she was nervous going on stage at P&J Live to accept her degree but is now looking forward to celebrating.

  • Find out who else is graduating from Aberdeen University this week with our searchable table. 

Aberdeen University Graduation 2022 list

