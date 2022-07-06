200-mile round trips to deliver pills add £420,000 to NHS Highland taxi bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
200-mile round trips to deliver pills add £420,000 to NHS Highland taxi bill

By Iain Grant
July 6, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: July 6, 2022, 11:59 am
The NHS Highland taxi bill comes to £420k

NHS Highland has been challenged over 200-mile plus round trips it has authorised to deliver medicine to patients’ homes.

Concern over the practice has surfaced as it emerged the health authority’s taxi tab last year totalled £422,808.

It has defended the expense, claiming the pandemic led to a rise in the number of trips needed to deliver urgently needed medicines to Covid sufferers.

The NHS Highland taxi bill issue was raised by Caithness Health Action Team (Chat). They say they have learned of taxis being regularly despatched to take drugs from Raigmore Hospital in Inverness to addresses in Caithness.

Chat secretary Maria Aitken said yesterday: “We have been told that it has been quite common for taxis to come north with tablets and other common medicines from Raigmore.

“They seem to have been used particularly at nights and weekends.

“We wanted to know why they couldn’t use a community pharmacy or open up the pharmacy at Caithness General.

Waste of money

“It does seem to represent a waste of taxpayers’ money.”

Chat received the total NHS Highland spent on taxis in 2021 via a Freedom of Information request.

It has however not been able to establish the amount spent on the runs from Raigmore to patients’ houses.

Mrs Aitken said: “It’s not just the money – it’s also the additional environmental impact of these taxis running around the Highlands with little bottles of medicine.

“We could fully understand if this was for emergencies but that doesn’t seem to have routinely been the case.”

Chat was told of one delivery which was made to a house in the far north while the patient was still in Raigmore.

Raigmore Hospital

Mrs Aitken said: “I see NHS vans coming up and down on the A9 every day – why can’t they use them for the transports?”

She was shocked to learn of the health authority’s outlay on taxis last year.

“It seems a colossal amount,” she said of the £422,808 total for 2021.

A breakdown of the NHS Highland taxi bill reveals £327,209 is assigned to Raigmore Hospital. The next biggest share, £23,216, is attributed to what they describe as Caithness Hospital.

Unusual move

A NHS spokesman said: “It is unusual for NHS Highland to use taxis to transport medicines.

“However, there are occasionally urgent situations or service continuity pressures which necessitate us looking at how we get medications to patients in a timely manner.”

The spokesman said the taxis are used in out-of-hours emergencies which can require specialist medicines not available from community pharmacies.

The pandemic had also led to medicines being despatched for home-bound Covid sufferers at high risk of complications.

Said the spokesman: “The Covid-19 treatments are very new medicines that are used for a small group of patients. They are currently not available through community pharmacy as standard.”

He added that it is currently working to make these medicines available from outlets in Caithness.

NHS Highland has meanwhile announced that it has just recruited two permanent pharmacists. They will start in Caithness General Hospital next month.

