ScotRail cancels number of weekend West Highland services due to driver shortages

ScotRail has cancelled and amended a number of its weekend services that were due to run on the West Highland line.

Trains between Oban and Glasgow Queen Street are among the worst hit, with four services cancelled over the weekend.

The transport provider said the changes to the timetable were due to driver shortages.

A number of trains between Oban and Crainlarich have also been cancelled, and some services from Glasgow Queen Street to Fort William and Mallaig will call at a reduced number of stops.

Disruption is due to continue into next week, with a number of trains on the West Highland line already cancelled on Monday and Tuesday.

ScotRail has advised people to make other travel arrangements as it has not been able to organise replacement transport for all services.

In a post on social media, ScotRail said: “Due to driver shortages, we’ve had to cancel or amend some services on the West Highland Line this weekend.

“We’ve been unable to secure replacement transport for all services due to availability. Our advice is to consider making other arrangements if your journey is affected.”

Check the latest train cancellations on the ScotRail website.