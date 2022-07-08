Fire crews battle blaze at Aberdeen recycling centre By Lauren Robertson July 8, 2022, 9:59 pm Updated: July 8, 2022, 10:22 pm 0 [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Crews rushed to fight a fire that broke out at an Aberdeen recycling centre. The fire service received reports of a fire at Altens recycling centre just after 4.30pm on Friday afternoon. Six appliances rushed to the scene along with specialist equipment. A spokeswoman from the fire service said: “We were alerted to reports of a fire at 4.37pm on Friday July 8 at a recycling centre in Altens, Aberdeen. “Six appliances along with special vehicles were mobilised to the location.” The stop message was sent back to base just after 10pm, but crews remained on scene to ensure the area was safe. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Campervan on fire forces A96 near Huntly to close Black smoke billows from Norbord mill outside Inverness as fire crews race to scene New images of the Green in Aberdeen as consultation launched on its future Live: Johnson facing influential committee of MPs as Gove tells PM to quit