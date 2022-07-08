Fire crews battle blaze at Aberdeen recycling centre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Crews rushed to fight a fire that broke out at an Aberdeen recycling centre.

The fire service received reports of a fire at Altens recycling centre just after 4.30pm on Friday afternoon.

Six appliances rushed to the scene along with specialist equipment.

A spokeswoman from the fire service said: “We were alerted to reports of a fire at 4.37pm on Friday July 8 at a recycling centre in Altens, Aberdeen.

“Six appliances along with special vehicles were mobilised to the location.”

The stop message was sent back to base just after 10pm, but crews remained on scene to ensure the area was safe.