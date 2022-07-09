Area of Highland beach cordoned off following discovery of unexploded bomb

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Coastguards near Ardnamurchan have cordoned off a section of Singing Sands beach following the discovery of an unexploded bomb.

Teams from Salen received reports of the device just after 10am on Saturday morning.

They cordoned off a section of the popular west Highland beach and called an explosive ordinance disposal team (EOD) to come and deal with the device.

Coastguard teams remain in the area while they wait for the EOD to arrive.

A spokeswoman from Stornoway coastguard said: “We received the call at 10.14 this morning.

“The Salen CRT have gone out and cordoned it off and we’re waiting for the EOD to come and dispose of it.”

Unexploded ordnances are often found in coastal areas of Scotland.

Police were made aware of the discovery later in the day on Saturday and have confirmed there is no danger to the public.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were alerted by the coastguard to an unexploded device found near Ardnamurchan at around 5.25pm on Saturday July 9.

“A cordon has been put in place by the coastguard and there is no threat to the wider public.”

More as we get it.