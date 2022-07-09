Area of Highland beach cordoned off following discovery of unexploded bomb

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Area of Highland beach cordoned off following discovery of unexploded bomb

By Lauren Robertson
July 9, 2022, 5:47 pm Updated: July 9, 2022, 6:48 pm
Coastguard teams put a cordon around the device.
Coastguards near Ardnamurchan have cordoned off a section of Singing Sands beach following the discovery of an unexploded bomb.

Teams from Salen received reports of the device just after 10am on Saturday morning.

They cordoned off a section of the popular west Highland beach and called an explosive ordinance disposal team (EOD) to come and deal with the device.

Coastguard teams remain in the area while they wait for the EOD to arrive.

A spokeswoman from Stornoway coastguard said: “We received the call at 10.14 this morning.

“The Salen CRT have gone out and cordoned it off and we’re waiting for the EOD to come and dispose of it.”

Unexploded ordnances are often found in coastal areas of Scotland.

Police were made aware of the discovery later in the day on Saturday and have confirmed there is no danger to the public.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were alerted by the coastguard to an unexploded device found near Ardnamurchan at around 5.25pm on Saturday July 9.

“A cordon has been put in place by the coastguard and there is no threat to the wider public.”

More as we get it.

