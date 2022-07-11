Highland Council garden waste collection expansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highland Council garden waste collection expansion

By Owen Walker
July 11, 2022, 5:50 pm Updated: July 11, 2022, 5:51 pm
Up to two permits can be bought for £30

Highland Council has announced there will be an expansion to their garden waste collection service.

The service will now be available to residents in Bunchrew, Drumnadrochit, Inchmore and Tornagrain.

People living in newly-built properties in Ardersier, Croy and Stratton will also be given the offer of having their garden waste collected.

Letters have been sent to householders within the new collection areas offering them the opportunity to participate in the garden waste collection service that starts from September 1.

The expansion of the service has been helped by the council being successful in their bid to secure funding from the Scottish Government’s Recycling Improvement Fund.

The government has established the fund to help support the increase of quality and quantity of recycling across Scotland for the benefit of the environment.

The Highland bin collection service is being extended

Highland Council’s executive chief officer for communities and place, Allan Gunn, said: “We are delighted the council has secured funding from the Recycling Improvement Fund to purchase an additional refuse collection vehicle and brown wheeled bins.

“Inverness and Nairn are projected to have the highest increases in new housing developments over the next 10 years and we will now be in a position to offer the service to householders in new and existing developments”

He added: “I would encourage householders in these areas to take advantage of the opportunity to have their garden waste collected at the kerbside”

“This is a convenient and easy to use service and by recycling their garden waste householders are helping to reduce carbon and greenhouse emissions associated with landfilling this material.”

Recycling is much better for the environment than putting waste to landfill

The brown wheeled bins will be collected on a fortnightly basis. Grass cuttings, hedge trimmings, twigs, small branches, flowers, plants, weeds and leaves are all materials that are collected by the service.

Householders that choose to participate will be able to order a free brown wheeled bin for each permit purchased.

The brown bins will be delivered to homes free of charge before the start of the service.

The service is optional with residents also able to take their garden waste along to their local Household Waste Recycling Centre free of charge. Highland Council continues to look to increase the availability of this service across the area.

Permits for having garden waste collected for the 2022/23 permit season will cost £47.75 and can be purchased by applying online at www.highland.gov.uk/gardenwaste

Alternatively, the Council’s Service Centre can be contacted on 01349 886660 with the line being open Monday to Friday from 9am to 4pm.

More information can be found at www.highland.gov.uk/gardenwaste, by e-mailing recycle@highland.gov.uk or calling 01349 886660.

