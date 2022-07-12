A9 reopens following police incident in Inverness By Michelle Henderson July 12, 2022, 6:40 am Updated: July 12, 2022, 8:18 am The A9 was closed both directions due to an ongoing police incident at the B9066 Culloden Road overbridge in Inverness. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The A9 has reopened following a police incident in Inverness. The northbound and southbound lanes of the Inverness to Perth road were cordoned off by police this morning at the B9066 Culloden road over bridge. The incident was sparked by concerns for a person. The alarm was raised around 5.20am. Firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene. Officers were stationed on both the A9 and the slipway at Raigmore Interchange, diverting traffic away from the area. The person has since been located and taken to hospital for treatment. The road has now fully reopened. Two fire crews from Inverness were dispatched to the scene following a request for assistance by police. A spokeswoman said crews were “standing by”, taking direction from officers. Drivers were being encouraged to use an alternative route as emergency teams remain at the scene. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Northbound lane of the A9 closed due to police incident on Kessock Bridge One man taken to hospital following three-vehicle crash on A82 Teenager dies and man taken to hospital after 50ft cliff fall in Thurso Woman, 82, in life-threatening condition following A96 Brodie crash