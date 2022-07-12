A9 reopens following police incident in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A9 has reopened following a police incident in Inverness.

The northbound and southbound lanes of the Inverness to Perth road were cordoned off by police this morning at the B9066 Culloden road over bridge.

The incident was sparked by concerns for a person.

The alarm was raised around 5.20am.

Firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene.

Officers were stationed on both the A9 and the slipway at Raigmore Interchange, diverting traffic away from the area.

The person has since been located and taken to hospital for treatment.

The road has now fully reopened.

Two fire crews from Inverness were dispatched to the scene following a request for assistance by police.

A spokeswoman said crews were “standing by”, taking direction from officers.

Drivers were being encouraged to use an alternative route as emergency teams remain at the scene.