Firefighters remain at site of Altens recycling centre fire five days on

Efforts to fully extinguish a major fire at an Aberdeen recycling centre have entered a fifth day.

Firefighters have been working round-the-clock to dampen down hot spots at Suez Recycling and Recovry UK in Altens.

The fire first broke out at 4.30pm on Friday, and although was extinguished reignited at midnight – sparking a major response.

One appliance and a height appliance from Aberdeen remain at the scene today as they work to make the area safe.

More than 100 firefighters were in attendance at the height of the blaze, with teams from as far as Montrose, Peterhead, and Dundee joining the effort.

On Sunday, area commander Matt Mason said crews were likely to remain at the Altens-based centre for quite some time.

Drone footage from the area shows the scale of the damage caused to Suez Recycling centre in Altens in the wake of the blaze.

Suez yesterday announced that all staff have either been redeployed or put on paid leave as a result of the blaze.

Bin collections were cancelled yesterday, but resumed today. Those who missed a pick-up yesterday will have their bins emptied on Saturday.