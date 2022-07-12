Firefighters remain at site of Altens recycling centre fire five days on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Firefighters remain at site of Altens recycling centre fire five days on

By Michelle Henderson
July 12, 2022, 8:01 am Updated: July 12, 2022, 5:30 pm
Firefighters remain at the Altens-based recycling plant as efforts to dampen own hot sports continue. Picture by Chris Sumner.
Efforts to fully extinguish a major fire at an Aberdeen recycling centre have entered a fifth day.

Firefighters have been working round-the-clock to dampen down hot spots at Suez Recycling and Recovry UK in Altens.

The fire first broke out at 4.30pm on Friday, and although was extinguished reignited at midnight – sparking a major response.

One appliance and a height appliance from Aberdeen remain at the scene today as they work to make the area safe.

Fire crews were first called to Suez Recycling and Recovery UK at Altens at 4.30pm on Friday. Picture by Chris Sumner.

More than 100 firefighters were in attendance at the height of the blaze, with teams from as far as Montrose, Peterhead, and Dundee joining the effort.

On Sunday, area commander Matt Mason said crews were likely to remain at the Altens-based centre for quite some time.

Drone footage from the area has shown that the north-east plant has suffered extensive damage following the blaze, with large piles of debris lying outside the building. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.

Drone footage from the area shows the scale of the damage caused to Suez Recycling centre in Altens in the wake of the blaze.

Suez yesterday announced that all staff have either been redeployed or put on paid leave as a result of the blaze.

Bin collections were cancelled yesterday, but resumed today. Those who missed a pick-up yesterday will have their bins emptied on Saturday.

