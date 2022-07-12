Man assaulted in Tain by man with two dogs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been attacked by another man walking with two dogs in a Ross-shire town.

The 42-year-old was attacked on Hartfield Road in Tain at about 1pm on Friday.

The culprit, described as being in his 40s or 50s, was walking with a black and white collie dog and a long-haired Jack Russell.

He is about 5ft 10ins, with light brown/greying hair.

A police spokesman said: “About 1pm on Friday July 8, a 42-year-old man was assaulted to his injury on Hartfield Road, Tain, Ross-Shire, near to the junction for Cromartie Gardens.

“Anyone with any information in relation to the incident, or the identity of the male suspect, is asked to contact Police on 101 quoting reference number 1540 of July 8.”

Alternatively, witnesses can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be passed on anonymously.