Have your say: Consultation on two new ferry terminals closes this weekend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Time is running out for two west coast communities to give ther views on plans for new ferry terminals in their areas.

Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMal) is planning two significant harbour redevelopment projects.

The proposed upgrades to the current Port Ellen ferry terminal on Islay aim to increase the vehicle marshalling area, increase staff and visitor parking, improve port operations for commercial use and improve passenger access to vessels.

Plans are also being proposed for a brand new Gasay ferry terminal in Lochboisdale in South Uist, with improvements including a new terminal layout, increased marshalling capacity, a larger terminal building, car and cycle parking, EV charging points, and drop-off and pick-up points.

CMal owns 26 harbours on the west coast of Scotland which support the Clyde and Hebrides Ferry Service.

The company also owns 37 ferries, 32 of which are leased to Caledonian MacBrayne Ferries Ltd on routes to the islands and peninsulas of the west of Scotland. The other five are leased to Serco Northlink Ferries for Orkney and Shetland routes.

Community feedback

The design options for the Port Ellen terminal have been developed by CMal and they are seeking feedback from the community through an online survey.

Hard copies are also available at Port Ellen Post Office and at the ferry terminal building, where there will be designated drop-off boxes for completed surveys.

The survey is open until 11.30pm on July 17.

The delivery of the Gasay terminal project is also being led by CMal. Five options have been developed.

CMal is looking for feedback on the new terminal proposal too, details of which and the survey for it can be accessed online.

Paper versions of the survey can be requested by e-mailing gasay.project@cmassets.co.uk or by calling 01475 749920.

Both consultations run until 11.30pm on July 17.