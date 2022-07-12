Have your say: Consultation on two new ferry terminals closes this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Have your say: Consultation on two new ferry terminals closes this weekend

By Owen Walker
July 12, 2022, 12:23 pm Updated: July 12, 2022, 1:26 pm
A consultation is being held on plans for new ferry terminals.
Time is running out for two west coast communities to give ther views on plans for new ferry terminals in their areas.

Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMal) is planning two significant harbour redevelopment projects.

The proposed upgrades to the current Port Ellen ferry terminal on Islay aim to increase the vehicle marshalling area, increase staff and visitor parking, improve port operations for commercial use and improve passenger access to vessels.

Plans are also being proposed for a brand new Gasay ferry terminal in Lochboisdale in South Uist, with improvements including a new terminal layout, increased marshalling capacity, a larger terminal building, car and cycle parking, EV charging points, and drop-off and pick-up points.

The ferry terminal at Lochboisdale.

CMal owns 26 harbours on the west coast of Scotland which support the Clyde and Hebrides Ferry Service.

The company also owns 37 ferries, 32 of which are leased to Caledonian MacBrayne Ferries Ltd on routes to the islands and peninsulas of the west of Scotland.  The other five are leased to Serco Northlink Ferries for Orkney and Shetland routes.

Community feedback

The design options for the Port Ellen terminal have been developed by CMal and they are seeking feedback from the community through an online survey.

Hard copies are also available at Port Ellen Post Office and at the ferry terminal building, where there will be designated drop-off boxes for completed surveys.

The survey is open until 11.30pm on July 17.

An aerial view of the Port Ellen Islay terminal.

The delivery of the Gasay terminal project is also being led by CMal. Five options have been developed.

CMal is looking for feedback on the new terminal proposal too, details of which and the survey for it can be accessed online.

Paper versions of the survey can be requested by e-mailing gasay.project@cmassets.co.uk or by calling 01475 749920.

Both consultations run until 11.30pm on July 17.

