What’s your Arisaig connection? Community trust launches unusual fundraiser to fix car park

A Lochaber village’s community trust are turning to stone for a new fundraiser.

The Arisaig Community Trust (Act) are involving local supporters in their latest fundraising project through ‘Connection Stones’.

This summer, Act are looking to raise £20,000 to give the village’s shorefront a much-needed facelift.

Due to thousands of visitors a year, the carpark needs resurfacing.

The fundraiser will pay for this work, as well as a more accessible footpath along the front. It is hoped to get new picnic benches, too.

Parts of the new path will be laid in natural stone. With a £40 donation, donors are able to have this stone engraved with the name of a loved one.

The idea came from Act director Steve Westwood. The thinking behind the ‘Connection Stones’ are that they create and reinforce connections made between real people and Arisaig.

‘Real improvement’

Trust spokeswoman Jessica Wagstaff said that, despite being quite a small and remote place, “there are a lot of people, from different generations, that have a real connection to Arisaig”.

She added: “We thought that people would like to get involved in something that was going to bring real improvement to the area”.

Funds for the project will be raised throughout the summer so work can commence this autumn.

The trust have expressed their gratitude towards the community for their support in sharing and donating to the fundraiser.

‘The community have really rallied’

Jessica said that the community has really rallied around our shorefront fundraising campaign.

“Everyone wants the village to look its best and supports the idea of looking after the front as well as connecting people to place.”

Volunteers run Act. The trust looks after the operation of many local community spaces. These include the public toilets, Land Sea & Islands Centre, playing field, community orchard and the shorefront.

The trust is also working on a local housing project, with the objective being to create much-needed affordable accommodation for local people.

Many rural areas of the Highlands and Islands are currently facing an affordable housing shortage.

To donate to the Crowdfunder and have your own stone engraved, go to www.crowdfunder.co.uk

