What’s your Arisaig connection? Community trust launches unusual fundraiser to fix car park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

What’s your Arisaig connection? Community trust launches unusual fundraiser to fix car park

By Shannon Morrison
July 22, 2022, 5:00 pm
Arisaig community carpark before refurbishment
Arisaig shore front carpark. Photo by Arisaig Community Trust

A Lochaber village’s community trust are turning to stone for a new fundraiser.

The Arisaig Community Trust (Act) are involving local supporters in their latest fundraising project through ‘Connection Stones’.

This summer, Act are looking to raise £20,000 to give the village’s shorefront a much-needed facelift.

Due to thousands of visitors a year, the carpark needs resurfacing.

The fundraiser will pay for this work, as well as a more accessible footpath along the front. It is hoped to get new picnic benches, too.

Parts of the new path will be laid in natural stone. With a £40 donation, donors are able to have this stone engraved with the name of a loved one.

Connection Stone mock-up. Photo by Arisaig Community Trust

The idea came from Act director Steve Westwood. The thinking behind the ‘Connection Stones’ are that they create and reinforce connections made between real people and Arisaig.

‘Real improvement’

Trust spokeswoman Jessica Wagstaff said that, despite being quite a small and remote place, “there are a lot of people, from different generations, that have a real connection to Arisaig”.

She added: “We thought that people would like to get involved in something that was going to bring real improvement to the area”.

Funds for the project will be raised throughout the summer so work can commence this autumn.

Mock-up before and after of Arisaig’s carpark. Photo by Arisaig Community Trust

The trust have expressed their gratitude towards the community for their support in sharing and donating to the fundraiser.

‘The community have really rallied’

Jessica said that the community has really rallied around our shorefront fundraising campaign.

“Everyone wants the village to look its best and supports the idea of looking after the front as well as connecting people to place.”

Mock-up before and after of Arisaig carpark. Photo by Arisaig Community Trust

Volunteers run Act. The trust looks after the operation of many local community spaces. These include the public toilets, Land Sea & Islands Centre, playing field, community orchard and the shorefront.

The trust is also working on a local housing project, with the objective being to create much-needed affordable accommodation for local people.

Many rural areas of the Highlands and Islands are currently facing an affordable housing shortage.

To donate to the Crowdfunder and have your own stone engraved, go to www.crowdfunder.co.uk

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]