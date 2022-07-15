So cute! Highland Wildlife Park confirms arrival of three adorable snow leopard cubs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland Wildlife Park has confirmed the arrival of three beautiful snow leopard cubs.

The adorable cubs became the newest arrivals at the park near Aviemore on May 28.

They were discovered after zookeepers heard high-pitched sounds in the cubbing den of mum Animesh and first-time dad Koshi – but the number of them was unknown until now.

In a short clip released last month, captured by keeper Judith, mum Animesh could be seen exiting the enclosure with one of her adorable cubs attempting to follow her lead.

The footage was then shared across numerous social media platforms, attracting thousands of views.

Now new video has been released showing Animesh getting to grips with the feisty new arrivals.

Keith Gilchrist, living collections manager at Highland Wildlife Park, said: “Like all the animals in our care, our snow leopards play an important role in attracting and engaging thousands of visitors each year so they can learn about the threats animals face in the wild and the action they can take to help.

“Their power to connect people with nature and encourage behavior change is invaluable.”

Visitors might be lucky enough to see them exploring their cubbing den as they grow bolder and more confident.

They are one of the most recent additions to the park’s ever-growing family of endangered species.

Mum Animesh was born in 2013 and arrived from Marwell Zoo in England. She gave birth to a previous litter of cubs in 2019.