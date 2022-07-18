Heatwave: What’s the weather to be where you are today?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

While the rest of the country basks in exceptionally hot weather during a heatwave warning – what can you expect where you are in Aberdeenshire, Moray, the Highlands and islands?

With a red warning for extreme temperatures to hit the south of England and an amber warning in place as far north as Dundee in Scotland, there is a mixed picture in the rest of the county in Aberdeenshire, Argyll, the Western Isles and Highlands.

Well, the forecast for the west coast and islands is even for cooler weather – and maybe even some patchy rain.

Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray

Sunny and hot.

Today: Any morning haar around Moray coasts will clear. A dry day with prolonged sunshine. Becoming very warm or hot, but refreshing onshore breezes along North Sea coasts. Maximum temperature 28C.

Tonight: A warm sunny evening. More in the way of high cloud overnight, perhaps thick enough to produce a very isolated shower. Mild with mainly light winds. Minimum temperature 15C.

Tuesday: Another hot day with sunshine and periods of high cloud. This may allow for an isolated shower, though mostly staying dry. Occasional gusty breeze by coasts. Chance of thunder overnight. Maximum temperature 30C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday: A band of occasionally heavy, perhaps thundery rain clearing east on Wednesday. Cooler end to the week thereafter as northwesterly winds become established, giving isolated light showers and bright spells.

Highlands and Western Isles

Mainly sunny and very warm. Isles cloudier.

Today: A fine day for most with long sunny spells developing. Becoming very warm. Low cloud and mist spreading across the Hebrides, perhaps patchy haar around Moray Firth coasts for time. Maximum temperature 26C.

Tonight: A mainly bright, warm and sunny evening with increasing amounts of high cloud heading into the overnight period. Cloudy across the Isles with some showery rain overnight. Mild. Minimum temperature 14C.

Tuesday: Bright and hot for much of Highland, but cloudier with showery rain across the Hebrides. A band of occasionally heavy, perhaps thundery rain will then spread east from late-afternoon. Maximum temperature 29C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday: Some heavy rain possible across eastern parts early on Wednesday. Otherwise a cooler end to the week as northwesterly winds become established, bringing a few showers and some bright spells.

Orkney and Shetland

Mainly dry, warm and bright, a few showers across Orkney

Today: Shetland dry with warm sunny periods and variable amounts of high cloud. Orkney mostly the same, although more in the way of high cloud giving a chance of an odd shower, mainly through the morning. Light winds. Maximum temperature 18C.

Tonight: A dry and bright evening, although some haar perhaps affecting eastern Orkney. Mostly cloudy overnight with some showery rain through the early hours, and haar drifting northeast towards Shetland. Mild. Minimum temperature 13C.

Tuesday: Overnight showery rain and haar soon clearing Shetland. Thereafter, a bright and warm day before heavy, perhaps thundery rain extends northeast through the evening. Breezy start Shetland, otherwise light winds. Maximum temperature 19C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday: A cooler, cloudier second half of the week. There is a chance of some heavy rain Wednesday morning before this clears east. Thereafter, a few light showers becoming increasingly dry.

Amber warning of extreme heat affecting Central, Tayside & Fife https://t.co/OwRmGZpXI3 pic.twitter.com/MyY6fkKg0M — Met Office – E Scotland (@metofficeEScot) July 17, 2022

Oban and Argyll

Sunny and hot.

Today: A very warm day with mostly unbroken sunshine. Some patchy haar will be possible around western coasts, in particular around the isles. Winds mostly light. Maximum temperature 28C.

Tonight: A warm sunny start to the evening but increasing amounts of high cloud later. Dry and very mild overnight with a mixture of high cloud and clear spells. Minimum temperature 18C.

Tuesday: Hot again with sunshine and periods of high cloud. This may allow for an isolated shower, though majority staying dry, sunny. Chance of evening thunder across Argyll and elsewhere overnight. Maximum temperature 29C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday: Some heavy rain possible across eastern parts early on Wednesday. Otherwise a cooler end to the week as northwesterly winds become established, bringing a few showers and some bright spells.