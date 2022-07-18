Heatwave: What’s the weather to be where you are today?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Heatwave: What’s the weather to be where you are today?

By Louise Glen
July 18, 2022, 7:40 am Updated: July 18, 2022, 8:36 am
Crowds gathered around the harbour under the glorious sunshine. Picture by Jason Hedges
Crowds gathered around the harbour under the glorious sunshine. Picture by Jason Hedges

While the rest of the country basks in exceptionally hot weather during a heatwave warning – what can you expect where you are in Aberdeenshire, Moray, the Highlands and islands?

With a red warning for extreme temperatures to hit the south of England and an amber warning in place as far north as Dundee in Scotland, there is a mixed picture in the rest of the county in Aberdeenshire, Argyll, the Western Isles and Highlands.

Well, the forecast for the west coast and islands is even for cooler weather – and maybe even some patchy rain.

Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray

Sunny and hot.

Today: Any morning haar around Moray coasts will clear. A dry day with prolonged sunshine. Becoming very warm or hot, but refreshing onshore breezes along North Sea coasts. Maximum temperature 28C.

People enjoying the sun on Aberdeen beach.

Tonight: A warm sunny evening. More in the way of high cloud overnight, perhaps thick enough to produce a very isolated shower. Mild with mainly light winds. Minimum temperature 15C.

Tuesday: Another hot day with sunshine and periods of high cloud. This may allow for an isolated shower, though mostly staying dry. Occasional gusty breeze by coasts. Chance of thunder overnight. Maximum temperature 30C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday: A band of occasionally heavy, perhaps thundery rain clearing east on Wednesday. Cooler end to the week thereafter as northwesterly winds become established, giving isolated light showers and bright spells.

Highlands and Western Isles

Mainly sunny and very warm. Isles cloudier.

Today: A fine day for most with long sunny spells developing. Becoming very warm. Low cloud and mist spreading across the Hebrides, perhaps patchy haar around Moray Firth coasts for time. Maximum temperature 26C.

Tonight: A mainly bright, warm and sunny evening with increasing amounts of high cloud heading into the overnight period. Cloudy across the Isles with some showery rain overnight. Mild. Minimum temperature 14C.

Tuesday: Bright and hot for much of Highland, but cloudier with showery rain across the Hebrides. A band of occasionally heavy, perhaps thundery rain will then spread east from late-afternoon. Maximum temperature 29C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday: Some heavy rain possible across eastern parts early on Wednesday. Otherwise a cooler end to the week as northwesterly winds become established, bringing a few showers and some bright spells.

Orkney and Shetland

Mainly dry, warm and bright, a few showers across Orkney

Today: Shetland dry with warm sunny periods and variable amounts of high cloud. Orkney mostly the same, although more in the way of high cloud giving a chance of an odd shower, mainly through the morning. Light winds. Maximum temperature 18C.

Tonight: A dry and bright evening, although some haar perhaps affecting eastern Orkney. Mostly cloudy overnight with some showery rain through the early hours, and haar drifting northeast towards Shetland. Mild. Minimum temperature 13C.

Tuesday: Overnight showery rain and haar soon clearing Shetland. Thereafter, a bright and warm day before heavy, perhaps thundery rain extends northeast through the evening. Breezy start Shetland, otherwise light winds. Maximum temperature 19C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday: A cooler, cloudier second half of the week. There is a chance of some heavy rain Wednesday morning before this clears east. Thereafter, a few light showers becoming increasingly dry.

Oban and Argyll

Sunny and hot.

Today: A very warm day with mostly unbroken sunshine. Some patchy haar will be possible around western coasts, in particular around the isles. Winds mostly light. Maximum temperature 28C.

Tonight: A warm sunny start to the evening but increasing amounts of high cloud later. Dry and very mild overnight with a mixture of high cloud and clear spells. Minimum temperature 18C.

Tuesday: Hot again with sunshine and periods of high cloud. This may allow for an isolated shower, though majority staying dry, sunny. Chance of evening thunder across Argyll and elsewhere overnight. Maximum temperature 29C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday: Some heavy rain possible across eastern parts early on Wednesday. Otherwise a cooler end to the week as northwesterly winds become established, bringing a few showers and some bright spells.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]