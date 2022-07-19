Police ‘extremely concerned’ for missing man last seen travelling by ferry to Shetland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An appeal has been launched to trace a man who has not been seen for five days.

Martin Kos, from Edinburgh, is believed to have travelled to Shetland last week.

He was last seen onboard a Northlink ferry heading to Lerwick at around 3.30am on Thursday, July 14.

The 31-year-old is 6ft 8ins, and was wearing a brown leather jacket and tan shoes when last seen.

Police are growing “extremely concerned” for his welfare and are now appealing to the public for help to trace him.

Inspector Lynne Kortland said: “We are extremely concerned for the welfare of Martin who has not been seen since the early hours of Thursday morning on board the Northlink ferry which was destined for Lerwick.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0980 of July 15.