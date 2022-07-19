Dandelion festival grows north to Inverness as dynamic programme is revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dandelion festival grows north to Inverness as dynamic programme is revealed

By Lauren Robertson
July 19, 2022, 1:47 pm Updated: July 19, 2022, 2:44 pm
The Pavilion of Perpetual Light stage is coming to Inverness.

Dandelion festival will encourage the people of Inverness to “sow, grow and share” music, food, ideas and stories.

The festival debuted in Glasgow to 44,000 visitors and is making its way north in September with a jam-packed three-day programme.

Northern Meeting Park will be transformed into the site of the event, with the Pavilion of Perpetual Light stage at its centre. The stage is created from 60 accelerated growing cubes, acting as a ‘living’ backdrop to performances.

Dandelion is a dynamic creative programme following the arc of the growing season from April to September, bringing together music and art with science and technology.

Dandelion’s cubes of perpetual light.

‘Educating and entertaining’

Visitors to the festival on September 2 will be able to enjoy a music line-up including King Creosote, Tank and the Bangas and Dallahan as well as a range of other activities.

Leading scientists and activists will lead talks on the environment and sustainability and people of all ages can get fully involved in the free festival.

Festival music director Donald Shaw, said: “All musicians who feature on our line-up have a passion for the values of Dandelion, sharing our beliefs in environmentalism and what individuals can do in the face of the climate emergency.

“It is such a great way to bring people together whilst also tackling important social and environmental issues.

“We’re really looking forward to illuminating Northern Meeting Park with our Pavilion of Perpetual Light whilst educating and entertaining everyone who stops by. It’s set to be another fantastic weekend.”

We are celebrating Love Parks Week by looking forward to our Dandelion Festival in Inverness at Northern Meeting Park!Parks are spaces for people to come together, share food, thoughts, and conversations. Are you joining us on the 2nd – 4th September?

Posted by Dandelion on Monday, 18 July 2022

‘Far-reaching’ festival

Dandelion was commissioned by EventScotland and is funded by the Scottish Government.

Marie Christie, head of development at VisitScotland, said the festival would have visitors thinking about the future.

She said: “Scotland is one of the best places in the world to experience live events, and we are delighted to be supporting an inspiring, far-reaching project that not only brings together music and art with science and technology, but that also encourages us to think positively about how we can all play our part in shaping a sustainable future.”

The festival will be free and visitors do not require tickets.

