Dandelion festival grows north to Inverness as dynamic programme is revealed

Dandelion festival will encourage the people of Inverness to “sow, grow and share” music, food, ideas and stories.

The festival debuted in Glasgow to 44,000 visitors and is making its way north in September with a jam-packed three-day programme.

Northern Meeting Park will be transformed into the site of the event, with the Pavilion of Perpetual Light stage at its centre. The stage is created from 60 accelerated growing cubes, acting as a ‘living’ backdrop to performances.

Dandelion is a dynamic creative programme following the arc of the growing season from April to September, bringing together music and art with science and technology.

‘Educating and entertaining’

Visitors to the festival on September 2 will be able to enjoy a music line-up including King Creosote, Tank and the Bangas and Dallahan as well as a range of other activities.

Leading scientists and activists will lead talks on the environment and sustainability and people of all ages can get fully involved in the free festival.

Festival music director Donald Shaw, said: “All musicians who feature on our line-up have a passion for the values of Dandelion, sharing our beliefs in environmentalism and what individuals can do in the face of the climate emergency.

“It is such a great way to bring people together whilst also tackling important social and environmental issues.

“We’re really looking forward to illuminating Northern Meeting Park with our Pavilion of Perpetual Light whilst educating and entertaining everyone who stops by. It’s set to be another fantastic weekend.”

We are celebrating Love Parks Week by looking forward to our Dandelion Festival in Inverness at Northern Meeting Park!Parks are spaces for people to come together, share food, thoughts, and conversations. Are you joining us on the 2nd – 4th September? Posted by Dandelion on Monday, 18 July 2022

‘Far-reaching’ festival

Dandelion was commissioned by EventScotland and is funded by the Scottish Government.

Marie Christie, head of development at VisitScotland, said the festival would have visitors thinking about the future.

She said: “Scotland is one of the best places in the world to experience live events, and we are delighted to be supporting an inspiring, far-reaching project that not only brings together music and art with science and technology, but that also encourages us to think positively about how we can all play our part in shaping a sustainable future.”

The festival will be free and visitors do not require tickets.