‘This is devastating’: Golf course greens left unplayable at Inverness’s newest club

An investigation has failed to solve the mystery of how a leading Inverness golf course was left looking distinctly under par.

Greens at the Kings Golf Club were left unplayable when grass was damaged while being sprayed during routine maintenance.

The putting surfaces were temporarily ruled out of bounds and players had to use winter greens while the “freak” problem was tackled.

After weeks of work, 17 of the 18 greens will be back in action by Monday.

But the cause remains unexplained despite being analysed by the club and experts from other courses.

Course opened in 2019

The incident has been “devastating” for the club, which only opened in 2019 and was looking forward to a bumper year in the wake of the Covid pandemic.

In a letter to members, the club’s management committee said the problem was caused by “a solution” that had been sprayed on the greens.

It said the green staff had not used any different products, or changed routine in treating the grass, and normal procedures were carried out when spraying.

Club president Duncan McDonald said: “We have carried out a thorough investigation and have involved an awful lot of other golf clubs.

“I want to thank the other golf courses in the area and further afield who have come to our assistance. They have been magnificent in their effort to help us.

“Head green keepers and others have helped and they are as perplexed as us as to how this happened.”

Mr McDonald said as part of the investigation staff replicated exactly the spraying that took place on the greens on nursery grass with no adverse effect.

“We are not 100% certain (what happened). There is a lot of speculation, but we have been as thorough as we can to get to the bottom of it.

“We’ve now instigated a raft of things we’ll do in future to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“It’s one of those things. Whether it was a mistake, or whether it was a solvent left in there which reacted with something, I don’t know.

“I don’t think we’ll ever get to the bottom of it. If the head green keepers from around the areas are perplexed, where do we go to next?”

Proper procedures

The club has one sprayer that is used on both fairways and greens. But Mr McDonald said the equipment was washed in line with instructions before being used on the greens.

“We have no reason to doubt that the proper procedures were used.

“It is so frustrating. The members are frustrated and so is the committee.”

Mr McDonald said the putting surfaces have improved significantly in recent weeks and play has continued on temporary winter greens.

Visiting golfers who pre-booked to play the course were asked if they wished to continue.

He added: “We thought this would be a bumper year for us after the last few years of Covid.

“Everything was looking just perfect for us, we were really going forward. This is devastating for the club.

“Everything was coming together and we thought we are turning a corner and it’s onwards and upward, but unfortunately this happened.”

New club replaced former course

The 18-hole championship course was opened in July 2019 and was described as the “best inland course in the Highlands”.

It was built to replace the former Torvean Golf Club which moved to allow the construction of the new West Link bypass in Inverness.

