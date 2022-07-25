Crash closes B9150 at Newtonmore near junction with A9

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A road has been closed following a crash on a Highland road.

Perth Road in Newtonmore, which is the B9150, and the south junction with the A9 Inverness road has been closed in both directions.

Drivers have been asked to find an alternative route.

A police spokesman said: “The B9150 near the A9, Newtonmore is closed in both directions following a crash.

“Please avoid the area and use an alternative route.”

