‘A significant piece of the fragmented jigsaw’: Hopes for recovery for Scotland’s rainforest after RSPB take on Highland nature reserve

RSPB Scotland will be taking on one of the Highland’s last remaining rainforests to help restore the woodland.

The wildlife conservation said it is “excited” to be taking over responsibility for looking after Glencripesdale Nature Reserve.

Located on the tip of the Morvern Peninsula on the south shore of Loch Sunart, the former National Nature Reserve was sold by NatureScot.

Scotland’s rainforests, although not at well known as their tropical counterparts, are much rarer as only 1% of the planet has suitable conditions for the habitat to thrive.

RSPB Scotland hopes to work with local communities and landowners to restore rainforests across the Morvern peninsula.

RSPB Scotland do not ‘underestimate the challenge’

A large majority of Scotland’s rainforest have been lost.

However, RSPB Scotland say that the Glencripesdale nature reserve is a significant piece of the fragmented jigsaw and will play an important role in restoring these sites.

Dave Beaumont, RSPB Scotland’s operations director for south of Scotland, said: “We are excited to bring Glencripesdale under RSPB Scotland ownership and to tackle some of the issues facing this special woodland.

“We will need to remove invasive non-native species such as rhododendron along with Sitka spruce and reduce the impact of deer on tree regeneration.

“We do not underestimate the challenge that this will be in such a remote area.”

He also thanked local communities for their support and said they were looking forward to restoring the woodland.

Mr Beaumont added: “We hope this will kick start a much bigger restoration project across the whole of Morvern helping to restore Scotland’s rainforest on a landscape scale.”

‘Scotland’s woodlands are failing to thrive’

In good condition, one hectare of rainforest can contain as many as 200 species of lichen and 200 species of mosses and liverworts. They also support a wide variety of insects and birds including some specialists such as wood warbler.

NatureScot’s head of operations for central highland, Chris Donald, said: “Scotland’s ancient woodlands are small, fragmented and failing to thrive.

“Selling our land at Glencripesdale to RSPB Scotland is an exceptional opportunity for NatureScot to support a major landscape-scale restoration project, as we work ambitiously with partners across all sectors to reverse the biodiversity crisis and protect 30% of Scotland’s nature by 2030.

“With community involvement at the centre of the RSPB Scotland’s aims for the site, their strong track record in managing land for ecological recovery and enhancement has the potential to bring in significant additional resources for the reserve’s long-term future.”