Missing motorcyclist with distinctive Honda tourer found

A missing motorcyclist thought to be in the Highlands has been found.

Brian Sharpe had been reported missing after last being seen at 8.30am on Monday, August 1, in the Abernyte Road area in the village of Abernyte.

The 59-year-old was seen heading in the direction of Perth on his silver Honda Goldwing motorcycle.

But police believed he could have headed north on the A9 towards Inverness.

They have now confirmed has has been found safe and well.