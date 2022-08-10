Sick crewman taken to hospital after ship-to-ship transfer in Shetland By Louise Glen August 10, 2022, 7:34 am Updated: August 10, 2022, 8:31 am 0 Lerwick in the Shetland Islands. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A crewman who took unwell aboard a vessel near Shetland was later taken to hospital. The crewman was aboard his work’s vessel when he became sick and had to be taken the hospital. The coastguard in Shetland organised for a ship-to-ship transfer around 10.25pm last night, Tuesday. A spokesman for the coastguard said: “On Tuesday evening around 10.25pm we were asked to task to a fishing vessel where a crewman was unwell before his ship. “Pilot boat the Knab went to the harbour limits and transferred the patient aboard just outside Lerwick Harbour limits. “He was taken into the care of the ambulance service around 1.25am.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Union flags safety concerns on Foinaven ship near Shetland as strike looms Paddleboarder swept out to sea off Wick coast rescued by lifeboat after being spotted by fishing vessel Rescue teams assist after 26ft yacht runs aground at Cruden Bay Wick lifeboat rescues stranded crew after unknown item gets stuck in boat’s propeller