Sick crewman taken to hospital after ship-to-ship transfer in Shetland

A crewman who took unwell aboard a vessel near Shetland was later taken to hospital.

The crewman was aboard his work’s vessel when he became sick and had to be taken the hospital.

The coastguard in Shetland organised for a ship-to-ship transfer around 10.25pm last night, Tuesday.

A spokesman for the coastguard said: “On Tuesday evening around 10.25pm we were asked to task to a fishing vessel where a crewman was unwell before his ship.

“Pilot boat the Knab went to the harbour limits and transferred the patient aboard just outside Lerwick Harbour limits.

“He was taken into the care of the ambulance service around 1.25am.”