Dingwall health carer struck off after working under the influence

By Ellie Milne
August 10, 2022, 2:58 pm Updated: August 10, 2022, 4:14 pm
A Dingwall support worker has been struck off after attending work under the influence of alcohol. Supplied by Shutterstock.
A Dingwall support worker has been struck off after turning up to work under the influence of alcohol.

Malina Legge placed care home residents “at serious risk of harm” by impairing her professional ability and judgements.

She was employed as a health care assistant for vulnerable adults at Wyvis House Care Home, run by RDS Healthcare LTD, in Dingwall at the time.

Her actions last year took place following a conviction for drink driving at Tain Sheriff Court in June 2016.

Now, her case has been considered by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC).

‘You lack self-control’

The SSSC found evidence that Ms Legge deliberately drank alcohol shortly before attending work, which impacted her ability to provide care.

She had not been working in the sector for long prior to the incident and has not returned since.

The determination states: “Your actions had the potential to cause unnecessary harm to residents in your care and others you work with.

“Attending work while under the influence of alcohol having previously been convicted of drink driving suggests that you lack the self-control and reflection required in a caring profession.

“Your behaviour is such that it could be considered fundamentally incompatible with professional registration.”

Removed from the register

After consideration, the SSSC decided a removal order was the most appropriate action to be taken.

They stated a warning would not “adequately mark the seriousness” of her behaviour and there would be a “real risk” to residents and colleagues if she returned to the sector.

The report states: “There is little evidence you acknowledge your failings and the pattern of behaviour and lack of insight suggest the behaviour is likely to be repeated.”

Wyvis House Care Home has been contacted for comment.

