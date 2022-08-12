Highland Council on track to meet national landfill ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Highland Council on track to meet national landfill ban

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter.
August 12, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 12, 2022, 7:12 am
Highland Council has signed a deal to send landfill waste to an energy-from-waste plant. Photo: Sandy McCook
Highland Council has signed a deal to send landfill waste to an energy-from-waste plant. Photo: Sandy McCook

Highland Council has hailed its “significant achievement” on progress towards meeting a national landfill ban.

The Scottish Government has placed a ban on all non-household biodegradable waste going to landfill from 2025.

Highland Council says it has found a solution ahead of schedule. The council will drastically reduce its landfill by 2023 and achieve full compliance by the end of 2025.

Currently, nearly all of the council’s residual waste – that’s waste that’s not reused or recycled – is sent to landfill. This amounts to 79,000 tonnes every year.

But the council has now awarded a contract for a disposal service that will send residual waste to a energy-from-waste (EfW) plant in East Lothian.

The contract takes effect from January 1, 2023, and will run for four years, with an optional 36 month contract extension.

Under this deal, 37,000 tonnes of waste will go to East Lothian by 2023-24. By the end of 2025, all the council’s biodegradable landfill will go there, making Highland fully compliant with the landfill ban.

Highland Council infographic shows current and future waste journey.

Recycling rates improving

Looking to the future, the council is exploring two options: to award a longer, term 10-15 year waste contract, or to create our own Highland energy-from-waste plant.

The news comes as the council works to get back on track with waste disposal post-Covid. Waste collection and household recycling rates dipped in the pandemic, which saw reduced services and recycling centre closures.

Highland Council says 2021 showed an improvement, but performance is not yet back to pre-pandemic levels.

Currently, Highland households recycle just 35.7% of waste, compared to a national average of 42%. This places Highland Council 25th out of 32 local authorities for recycling rates.

However, it ranks second for residents’ satisfaction with bin services, and top eight for street cleanliness, with a 95% score.

Councillors will consider the latest data at next week’s communities and place committee.

