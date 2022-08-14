Dolphins die after stranding in Portree harbour By Michelle Henderson August 14, 2022, 8:33 pm Updated: August 14, 2022, 9:58 pm 0 A pod of around 16 dolphins, similar to the one pictured above, were stranded in Portree Harbour this afternoon. Picture by Sandy McCook. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Four dolphins have died after becoming stranded in Portree harbour. Rescue teams were called to the Skye town shortly after 4pm to rescue a large pod of dolphins. It is understood around 16 dolphins were caught up in the stranding. Conservationists for the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) race to the scene to begin rescue efforts. Officials from BDMLR, Portee coastguard, Dunvegan coastguard and Portree lifeboat were called to the Skye town shortly before 4pm. Members Portree and Dunvegan coastguard were also on hand to assist alongside Portree lifeboat. A large number of the pod were successfully returned to open water. However, despite their best efforts, a number of dolphins failed to make it out of the harbour. It is understood three adults’ dolphins and one juvenile have died. Rescue teams have now been stood down as officials from BDMLR begin recovery efforts. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Investigation launched by Moray Council after cargo ship collides with pier at Buckie Harbour Seal pup Cosmos who was flown to Shetland in mercy mission dies Researchers rush to save Viking ruins in Orkney being ‘sucked out like a vacuum’ by the sea Wick lifeboat rescues stranded crew after unknown item gets stuck in boat’s propeller