Dolphins die after stranding in Portree harbour

Four dolphins have died after becoming stranded in Portree harbour.

Rescue teams were called to the Skye town shortly after 4pm to rescue a large pod of dolphins.

It is understood around 16 dolphins were caught up in the stranding.

Conservationists for the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) race to the scene to begin rescue efforts.

Members Portree and Dunvegan coastguard were also on hand to assist alongside Portree lifeboat.

A large number of the pod were successfully returned to open water.

However, despite their best efforts, a number of dolphins failed to make it out of the harbour.

It is understood three adults’ dolphins and one juvenile have died.

Rescue teams have now been stood down as officials from BDMLR begin recovery efforts.