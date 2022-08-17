New BBC Alba documentary explores the lost villages of the Southern Isles

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new documentary, to be aired on BBC Alba, will explore the communities and lost villages on the Southern Isles.

The latest Trusadh programme, has host Evelyn Coull MacLeod visiting the islands of Uist, Barra and Vatersay, capturing the wild and stunning scenery.

It will also portray the stories of communities from days long gone, told by islanders who have a strong affinity with island life and the ancient villages.

Trusadh: Beatha air an Oir first sets off for the small community of Sunamul on Benbecula, where the importance of ferry travel between islands is discussed.

Presenter Coull MacLeod then heads south to lonely Bàgh Hartabhagh in South Uist, where World War Two soldiers were ‘rewarded’ for their service with land and crofts.

She then proceeds to speak with people from the small villages of Meanish, Buaile nam Bodach, Eorisdale and An Goirtein.

Ken MacKinnon talks about the history of Buaile nam Bodach and the remarkable clues to the past that were preserved in the peat bank.

Residents of the village on the Isle of Barra were evicted in 1851, forcing displaced families to emigrate to Canada and Australia.

The audience is treated to breathtaking visuals of this remote corner of Scotland that is steeped in rural traditions and prides itself on the importance of island culture.

Trusadh: Beatha air an Oir airs on BBC Alba on Monday, August 22.