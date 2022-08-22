Glamping pods could come to Wick, changes at Dingwall garden centre and bike shelter for city college

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Glamping pods could come to Wick, changes at Dingwall garden centre and bike shelter for city college

By Sean McAngus
August 22, 2022, 11:45 am
Glamping pods could come to Wick.
Glamping pods could come to Wick.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Orkney College inspection
Orkney College UHI staff praised for inspection report
0
Orkney College UHI
Interim chair of Orkney's College Management Council elected – as search goes on for…
0
ICT Community Development Manager Craig Masterton (left) accepts the donation of the 1922 Inverness Cup medal from Peter Corbett.
Inverness Football Memories project is gifted 100-year-old medal
0
Councillor Michael Baird at the telephone exchange box in Rosehall along with resident Ricky Vetters who was affected by the outage. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Safety concerns after lightning strike takes out landline phones in rural Highland community with…
0
dementia
Western Isles GP practice introduces new measures to offer better care for dementia patients
0
nhs highland
NHS Highland invites most vulnerable and health care workers to get winter Covid and…
0
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Corp and Pininski at the Return of the Stuarts exhibition in WHM Fort William Picture shows; Prof Edward Corp, left and Count Peter Pininski. West Highland Museum Fort William. Supplied by Kim Ferguson Date; 17/08/2022
Emerging after three centuries: The lost Jacobean portrait on show in Fort William
0
traffic lights tree cuting
Temporary traffic lights in Highlands between Evanton and Alness due to Network Rail tree…
0
Three adorable snow leopard cubs have been named at Highland Wildlife Park. Picture by RZSS
Three snow leopard cubs at Highland Wildlife Park named
0
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a perverted law student and a runaway rapist

More from Press and Journal

Cove Rangers midfielder Connor ScullyConnor Scully
Connor Scully reckons bad habits are costing Cove Rangers after three straight defeats
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Callum Bowie's Snapchat activities landed him in Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Snapchat / Elgin Sheriff Court. Elgin. Supplied by DCT/Shutterstock Date; Unknown
18-year-old who sent indecent video to child called it 'a drunken mistake'
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris during the 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone.
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris so quick boss Jim Goodwin fears defenders could resort to fouling…
0
Jay Jamieson appeared excited as he left the court building.
Axe-wielding teen who robbed Aberdeen shop celebrates outside court
Moray unsustainable schools
Three options coming before council with Moray school hanging in the balance
0
Orkney College inspection
Orkney College UHI staff praised for inspection report
0