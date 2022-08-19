NHS Orkney ordered to improve safety of staff and mental health patients

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

NHS Orkney ordered to improve safety of staff and mental health patients

By Lottie Hood
August 19, 2022, 1:18 pm
Balfour Hospital in Orkney has been told it needs to improve on ensuring safety of employees and mental health patients.
Balfour Hospital in Orkney has been told it needs to improve on ensuring safety of employees and mental health patients.

NHS Orkney has been handed an improvement notice for putting staff and patient safety at risk due to ineffective planning and training.

The Health and Safety Executive visited Balfour Hospital and had concerns about the safety and welfare of clinical, domestic and porter staff due to a lack of planning and “necessary” training.

Their review also found the safety of patients “at risk of suicide or self-harm” in the mental health transfer room was compromised.

The HSE has now issued an improvement notice.

Failed to ensure safety of staff

In their report, inspectors said: “You have failed to ensure so far as is reasonably practicable, the health, safety and welfare at work of your employees.

“In that arrangements for the effective planning of the preventative and protective measures required to reduce the risks posed to clinical, domestic and portering staff who may be exposed to violence at work have not been made.”

It also said they had failed to give the “necessary information, instruction and training” to the same staff.

Environment poses risk of serious injury

The mental health transfer room poses a risk to patients at risk of suicide or self-harm. Supplied by Google Streetview.

The notice went on to mention other deemed dangers to patients at risk of suicide or self-harm in the mental health transfer room in the hospital.

The report stated: “It is foreseeable that patients at risk of suicide or self-harm will need to be accommodated in this room and you have failed to remove, or adequately control, environmental ligature risks present in the patient areas.”

It made particularly mention of the bathroom attached to the room which had several fixings such as a wall mounted thermostat and emergency pull cord.

Unless at risk patients were directly supervised by trained staff, these fixtures could risk “serious injury”, particularly if patients self-isolate.

The report added: “This environment poses a risk to such patients due to the presence of multiple ligature points and appropriate systems of work have not been established to prevent such patients self isolating and thereby self harming or completing suicide.”

Still ‘some distance to travel’

A spokeswoman for NHS Orkney said: “The Health and Safety Executive has been reviewing our progress and on their last visit, recognised the significant effort that has gone into getting us to where we are, however, there remains some distance to travel.

“We have been working hard to address the issues identified through increased training and onboarding additional staff, however like others have faced challenges due to pressures caused by Covid.

“We are eager not to let our progress slip and the HSE will be back to inspect us ahead of our next deadline.”

