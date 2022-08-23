Scottish Care chief warns care home residents face traumatic moves if units forced to close due to energy bills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highlands & Islands

Scottish Care chief warns care home residents face traumatic moves if units forced to close due to energy bills

By Ross Hempseed
August 23, 2022, 11:56 am Updated: August 23, 2022, 12:57 pm
donald macaskill
Dr Donald Macaskill, chief executive of Scottish Care warned care homes across Scotland face closure due to rising energy prices.

Scottish Care chief Donald Macaskill has warned rising energy bills could be “devastating” for care homes and lead to closures – increasing the risk of residents unexpectedly dying.

With the looming announcement by the energy regulator Ofgem that the energy price cap will rise again, households are bracing for a tough winter ahead.

While there has been extensive coverage of individual households facing eye-watering energy bills, care homes could also have bills rise six-fold later in the year.

Chief executive of Scottish Care, Donald Macaskill, warned that homes do not have much room to manoeuvre when saving energy.

Some residents require specialised equipment like ventilators that use energy to keep people alive.

Due to the reliance on energy, Mr Macaskill says several high-performing care homes have been forced to close in the last few months.

On BBC’s Good Morning Scotland, he said: “We are deeply worried that over the next few months without significant Westminster intervention, many more care homes and care organisations will not be able to stay in business.

‘We are at the mercy of the market’

“All care homes are classed as businesses and therefore are not subject to the energy price cap, the maximum amount companies can charge for energy.

“We are at the mercy of a market which has shrunk and which is now reaching amazing levels.

“For example, a small charitable care home in the north of Scotland uses £26,000 worth of electricity and gas a year and is now faced with the cheapest option for next year’s supply being £180,000.

Glenisla Care Home in Keith is run by Parklands Care Homes. Picture by Google Maps.

“That care home will go out of business which means devastation for the residents and local community and it means the unsustainability of the NHS in that area because residents will probably have to move into the local hospital putting additional pressure on services.”

Some care organisations like Parkland Care Homes – with homes in Keith, Granton and Aberlour – have negotiated a fixed price.

However, they are also fearing the looming impact of increasing costs.

Managing director Ron Taylor told The Sunday Post: “There is no doubt the huge increase in energy costs is having a disproportionate impact on the care sector.

“Fortunately, Parklands has fixed its energy costs up to 2024, but thereafter we expect to pay an additional £500,000 a year, which is unsustainable.

“We are looking at renewable energy options, including the use of solar power to help reduce our energy costs over the longer term.

Moving care home can be dangerous for ‘very fragile’ residents

“However, other care providers are being hit with an immediate and substantial increase in energy bills and, sadly, we are seeing some homes close as a result.”

Mr Macaskill says that of the 1,200 care homes in Scotland around 90% are in difficulty, given the rise in energy but warns small, family-run homes are most at risk.

He also said that moving residents from one care to another is a traumatic experience that could pose a serious risk to their health.

He said: “Devastatingly, the research has shown for people in a very fragile state of life, to have to move, regardless of how good the place they are moving to is, sadly a disproportionate number will die within six months after they move.

“This is for many a decision, that will cause shortening of life. What matters here is the individual resident, and we need to prevent closures to enhance the lives of those individuals.”

