Inverness woman credits a ‘good wee dram’ for long life after celebrating 105th birthday

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Inverness woman who recently celebrated her 105th birthday has credited having a “good wee dram” as the secret to her long-lasting life.

Marjorie Stuart, who stays at Culduthel Care Home in Inverness, also said that plenty of laughter and keeping active were other reasons for her longevity.

Mrs Stuart is the oldest resident in the care home and commemorated her milestone birthday with family and friends, where four generations were present.

Born in 1917, she spent her child and adulthood in the Ross-shire village of Conon Bridge and was educated at both Conon Bridge School and Dingwall Academy, before beginning a career in the civil service as a secretary.

She married local vet, James and together they had two children, Deirdre and Hamish, and has a number of grandchildren and great grandchildren of various ages.

‘It was so nice to celebrate all together’

Daughter Deirdre said: “My mum had a lovely get together for her 105th birthday which was made perfect by the staff at Culduthel. There was a great buzz about the home and it was so nice to celebrate all together on the patio in the sunshine.

“My mum lives an amazing life – she’s a great storyteller and is very sociable. She’s impressive as she continued curling up into her 80s and now enjoys catching up on live sport on TV with a good whisky.”

Culduthel Care Home manager Denise Scott added: “Marjorie is an amazing lady and it was an absolute honour to celebrate her 105th birthday with her and her family here at Culduthel. 105 is an incredible age and it was great to see the joy on her face as 15 members of her friends and family joined her to mark her special birthday.

“Marjorie continues to live a very full life and her positive outlook and can-do attitude stands her in good stead. She also tells me that the occasional “wee dram” has helped her through her 105 years. I hear J&B Scotch Whisky is her favourite.”

Marion Dawson, from Houston in Renfrewshire, is Scotland’s oldest person at the age of 109.