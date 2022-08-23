Inverness woman credits a ‘good wee dram’ for long life after celebrating 105th birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Inverness woman credits a ‘good wee dram’ for long life after celebrating 105th birthday

By Chris Cromar
August 23, 2022, 11:57 am Updated: August 23, 2022, 1:18 pm
15 members of Marjorie Stuart's family and friends attended her birthday celebrations. Supplied by Pagoda PR
15 members of Marjorie Stuart's family and friends attended her birthday celebrations. Supplied by Pagoda PR

An Inverness woman who recently celebrated her 105th birthday has credited having a “good wee dram” as the secret to her long-lasting life.

Marjorie Stuart, who stays at Culduthel Care Home in Inverness, also said that plenty of laughter and keeping active were other reasons for her longevity.

Mrs Stuart is the oldest resident in the care home and commemorated her milestone birthday with family and friends, where four generations were present.

Born in 1917, she spent her child and adulthood in the Ross-shire village of Conon Bridge and was educated at both Conon Bridge School and Dingwall Academy, before beginning a career in the civil service as a secretary.

Marjorie Stewart cuts her birthday cake. Supplied by Pagoda PR.

She married local vet, James and together they had two children, Deirdre and Hamish, and has a number of grandchildren and great grandchildren of various ages.

‘It was so nice to celebrate all together’

Daughter Deirdre said: “My mum had a lovely get together for her 105th birthday which was made perfect by the staff at Culduthel. There was a great buzz about the home and it was so nice to celebrate all together on the patio in the sunshine.

“My mum lives an amazing life – she’s a great storyteller and is very sociable. She’s impressive as she continued curling up into her 80s and now enjoys catching up on live sport on TV with a good whisky.”

Culduthel Care Home manager Denise Scott added: “Marjorie is an amazing lady and it was an absolute honour to celebrate her 105th birthday with her and her family here at Culduthel. 105 is an incredible age and it was great to see the joy on her face as 15 members of her friends and family joined her to mark her special birthday.

“Marjorie continues to live a very full life and her positive outlook and can-do attitude stands her in good stead. She also tells me that the occasional “wee dram” has helped her through her 105 years. I hear J&B Scotch Whisky is her favourite.”

Marion Dawson, from Houston in Renfrewshire, is Scotland’s oldest person at the age of 109.

