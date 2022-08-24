Highland siblings celebrate after being part of Loganair milestone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Highland siblings celebrate after being part of Loganair milestone

By Chris Cromar
August 24, 2022, 2:28 pm Updated: August 24, 2022, 7:54 pm
Twins Archie and Florrie Gray with their prize. Picture supplied by Loganair.
Twins Archie and Florrie Gray with their prize. Picture supplied by Loganair.

A brother and sister from Inverness have become Lognair’s 150,000th passenger on board the airline’s service from Inverness to Manchester.

Fourteen-year-old siblings Archie and Florrie Gray were ready to board their flight, something they do every second week, to visit their dad Richard Gray in Manchester when they were greeted with a special surprise by Loganair staff.

The twins were notified by the airline’s head of revenue and sales Donna McHugh about the significant landmark, in which they received a free flight to mark the occasion.

Loganair has introduced new islander fares
Loganair has a number of flights from Inverness.

The route between the Highland capital and Manchester was launched by Loganair in 2017 and has 10 flights per week between the cities.

‘Great reason to celebrate’

Loganair’s chief commercial officer, Luke Lovegrove said: “We pride ourselves on connecting communities across the length and breadth of the UK and, thanks to our growing range of airline partners, we enable customers worldwide connectivity which is true for this Inverness – Manchester route.

“Reaching passenger milestones like this give us great reason to celebrate as we continue to build our network and who better to mark the occasion with than Archie and Florrie who are regular passengers on the service.”

Mr Gray added: “I know my children are in safe hands with Loganair every time they fly with them and I am absolutely over the moon that they’re part of this celebration, memories that will last with them forever”.

As well as Manchester, Loganair has regular flights from Inverness Airport to Benbecula, Kirkwall, Stornoway and Sumburgh, as well as routes to Belfast, Birmingham and Dublin respectively.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Twins Archie and Florrie Gray with their prize. Picture supplied by Loganair.
Singer Elaine Lennon to play at Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Highland venues on tour
0
Twins Archie and Florrie Gray with their prize. Picture supplied by Loganair.
Wick lifeboat rescues stranded fisherman after his engine breaks down
0
Twins Archie and Florrie Gray with their prize. Picture supplied by Loganair.
Highland Council must take urgent action to reduce number of children in care homes,…
1
Twins Archie and Florrie Gray with their prize. Picture supplied by Loganair.
Highland broadband and digital project at 'severe risk', council admits
1
Twins Archie and Florrie Gray with their prize. Picture supplied by Loganair.
Railway travel time map shows how far you can travel within 5 hours —…
0
Inverkerry Hatchery and Smolt Unit at Gairloch in Wester Ross
Seven-figure fish hatchery upgrade unveiled in Wester Ross
Twins Archie and Florrie Gray with their prize. Picture supplied by Loganair.
Fish farm giant's Scottish operations hit by egg and disease woes
1
Twins Archie and Florrie Gray with their prize. Picture supplied by Loganair.
Highland charity gets surprise energy bill reduction days after fearing 'bankruptcy'
0
Twins Archie and Florrie Gray with their prize. Picture supplied by Loganair.
Committee opens public consultation on Moray school closure
0
Twins Archie and Florrie Gray with their prize. Picture supplied by Loganair.
Drivers face waits during overnight resurfacing works on A82 as no diversions available
0

More from Press and Journal

Twins Archie and Florrie Gray with their prize. Picture supplied by Loganair.
Tear-stained Ukrainians mark Independence Day in Aberdeen while remembering those at home
Twins Archie and Florrie Gray with their prize. Picture supplied by Loganair.
Kessock Bridge in Inverness was closed due to 'concern for a person'
0
Twins Archie and Florrie Gray with their prize. Picture supplied by Loganair.
Singer Elaine Lennon to play at Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Highland venues on tour
0
Twins Archie and Florrie Gray with their prize. Picture supplied by Loganair.
The Northern Meeting Piping Competition launches first-ever live stream
0
Twins Archie and Florrie Gray with their prize. Picture supplied by Loganair.
Wick lifeboat rescues stranded fisherman after his engine breaks down
0
Deputy First Minister John Swinney
GERS report: Does John Swinney's take on Scotland's finances match reality?