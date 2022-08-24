Highland siblings celebrate after being part of Loganair milestone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A brother and sister from Inverness have become Lognair’s 150,000th passenger on board the airline’s service from Inverness to Manchester.

Fourteen-year-old siblings Archie and Florrie Gray were ready to board their flight, something they do every second week, to visit their dad Richard Gray in Manchester when they were greeted with a special surprise by Loganair staff.

The twins were notified by the airline’s head of revenue and sales Donna McHugh about the significant landmark, in which they received a free flight to mark the occasion.

The route between the Highland capital and Manchester was launched by Loganair in 2017 and has 10 flights per week between the cities.

‘Great reason to celebrate’

Loganair’s chief commercial officer, Luke Lovegrove said: “We pride ourselves on connecting communities across the length and breadth of the UK and, thanks to our growing range of airline partners, we enable customers worldwide connectivity which is true for this Inverness – Manchester route.

“Reaching passenger milestones like this give us great reason to celebrate as we continue to build our network and who better to mark the occasion with than Archie and Florrie who are regular passengers on the service.”

Mr Gray added: “I know my children are in safe hands with Loganair every time they fly with them and I am absolutely over the moon that they’re part of this celebration, memories that will last with them forever”.

As well as Manchester, Loganair has regular flights from Inverness Airport to Benbecula, Kirkwall, Stornoway and Sumburgh, as well as routes to Belfast, Birmingham and Dublin respectively.