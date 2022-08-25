Brothers take on NC500 cycling challenge to raise funds for mental health charity in memory of cousin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Brothers take on NC500 cycling challenge to raise funds for mental health charity in memory of cousin

By Ellie Milne
August 25, 2022, 4:23 pm Updated: August 25, 2022, 7:35 pm
David and Paul Budden at John O'Groats on the first day of their challenge.
David and Paul Budden at John O'Groats on the first day of their challenge.

Two brothers are cycling the NC500 route to honour their cousin and raise funds for a mental health charity.

Alexander Mill, a farmer from Thurso, took his own life in April 2021.

Now, his cousins David and Paul Budden are carrying out a cycling challenge to raise awareness of mental health.

They began their journey at John O’ Groats on Saturday and are scheduled to arrive in Thurso on Friday after cycling more than 500 miles in total.

“We’re doing it for a heartbreaking reason, so it’s a mix of feelings,” said David, 40.

“It’s hard work but nothing compared to the pain of losing our cousin, Alex.”

David and Paul Budden are raising money for Support in Mind Scotland. Supplied by David Budden.

‘Talking openly is the best thing’

Over the past six days, they have cycled to locations including Dornoch, Inverness and Ullapool while raising money through their online fundraiser.

The brothers decided to raise funds for Support in Mind Scotland as they are the “most pertinent out there” offering mental health support.

The brothers said Mr Mill, who had two children with his wife, was in his mid-40s when he died.

He was passionate about farming, dedicating much of his time to his farm near Westfield, and playing rugby.

“It was very unexpected, it came completely out of the blue. We couldn’t see any signs,” David continued.

“We struggled to find something that would be perfect to honour him.”

They have stopped in Dornoch, Inverness, Lochcarron, Gairloch, Ullapool and Kinlochbervie on their journey. Supplied by David Budden.

David, a chartered architect, said talking has been an important part of their family’s healing process over the past year.

“It’s been cathartic,” he said. “The only silver lining is that it’s given a platform to everyone I know. I’m quite open and candid about it so people start to come out of their shells. It’s amazing the stories I’ve heard.

“That’s a positive – having a platform to talk and cut out the rubbish, instead of brushing over everything or telling people to ‘shake it off’ or ‘man up’. Talking openly is the best thing.

“It’s a small gleam of light from all of this. Something to make better in the world and to honour our cousin in some way.”

An emotional journey

David and Paul, 39, both live and work in North Kent but frequently travel up to Scotland to visit family, with the majority living in the Thurso area.

Their friends and family have been a great support over the past few months as they have worked to improve their distances and reach optimum health.

“A lot of time and effort has gone into it,” David added.

They are completing the 500 mile journey in memory of their cousin. Supplied by David Budden.

Now they are on the road, they have described the journey as “emotional” but both feel fortunate to be able to do it.

“It’s joyous to be doing it with my brother. It was his idea and spending a week with him is the best thing,” said David.

“The first day was horrendous, we were overloaded with gear for 96 miles and the wind was in our faces. It was wet and miserable, but after that it has not been as difficult.

“It’s a joy and a pleasure now.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Police superintendent Stewart Mackie said with rural areas, particularly in the Highlands, diversion options are sparse.
Body found in Nairn
Gold Medal winner Jamie Forrester of Mull. Picture taken by Sandy McCook 
GALLERY: Crowds, cabers and fun at the Oban Games
0
A physiotherapist has been struck off. Photo: Shutterstock.
Physiotherapist struck off for misconduct involving 22 patients
0
John Mackinnon's funeral will take place this weekend
Funeral of 'much-loved' Skye shooting victim John MacKinnon to be held
0
entertainment venue Kirkwall
D-Day looms for new nightclub and bowling alley plans for Kirkwall
0
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 8th Sept '14 Kilvean Cemetery in Inverness which Highland Council plan to extend towards the A82.
Dad denies stalking family by leaving menacing notes on dead son's grave
The newly proposed cycle route will form an extension to the council's Academy Street improvements.
Highland Council seek public opinion on cycle route proposals
0
unison strikes
Bin strikes: Which councils are affected and when?
0
Mill Street Dingwall
Dingwall street to close for 12 weeks for essential sewer works
0
Chief Constable Sir Iain Livingstone, pictured in Aberdeen.
Scotland's police chief praises bravery of community and officers after Skye shooting

More from Press and Journal

Police superintendent Stewart Mackie said with rural areas, particularly in the Highlands, diversion options are sparse.
Body found in Nairn
Coastguards received the call at 5.50pm.
Search underway for missing person near cliffs at Cove
Gold Medal winner Jamie Forrester of Mull. Picture taken by Sandy McCook 
GALLERY: Crowds, cabers and fun at the Oban Games
0
A physiotherapist has been struck off. Photo: Shutterstock.
Physiotherapist struck off for misconduct involving 22 patients
0
The Tunnocks Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup 1st Round. Bellslea Park. Fraserburgh (b+w) v Ross County. Fraserburgh's Greg Buchan and Ross County's James Wallace. 06/08/19 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Mark Cowie delighted as Greg Buchan rejoins Fraserburgh
The incident occurred near Kyle of Lochalsh north of the A87. Supplied by Shutterstock.
Emergency services called to rescue mountain biker near Kyle of Lochalsh after 12ft fall