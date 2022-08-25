Collection of more than 100 vintage tractor seats auctioned off at Thainstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Collection of more than 100 vintage tractor seats auctioned off at Thainstone

By Findlay Grant
August 25, 2022, 4:38 pm Updated: August 25, 2022, 7:41 pm
The timed auction drew interest from buyers across the UK.
The timed auction drew interest from buyers across the UK.

A rare collection of vintage tractor seats bringing interest from across the UK have been sold at auction.

The 111 seats, which had been restored to their former glory, went under the hammer at Thainstone Specialist Auctions (TSA) in Inverurie.

Sold by a private collector from Moray alongside other memorabilia, items were purchased by bidders in Caithness and North Yorkshire.

Lots which sold well included a Kemp and Nicholson Stirling cast seat, bought for £1,100, and a Ben Reid and Co seat for £1,000.

A Watson Bros Banff seat was snapped up for for £650, and Bickerton and Sons seat went for £600.

Buyers from across the UK snapped up the tractor seat collection. Pic supplied

Enthusiasts from across the country placed bids

Mark Barrack, head of Thainstone Specialist Auctions, said: “It was a great honour to sell such a valuable rare collection, we were delighted to help the owner and see so many enthusiasts from across the country interested in the collection.

“By utilising our online bidding platform and marketing channels the timed online auction was able to reach the right audience resulting in a successful sale.

“Our highly experienced team always deliver a professional bespoke service recognising individual customer requirement and this has been the key to our success through 30 years of trading.”

TSA also held an auction of rare classic cars last month, forming part of the Blast from the Past charity event.

The auction, also open to other types of classic vehicle, became a part of the programme for the first time.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Coastguards received the call at 5.50pm.
Search underway for missing person near cliffs at Cove
The Trinity Centre in Union Street will not be bought by Aberdeen City Council. The new city centre and beach masterplan has now been approved, with the big purchase ruled out at the last minute. Picture, taken December 2020, by Kami Thomson/DCT Media.
Trinity Centre buyout ruled out 'at this time' as £150m Aberdeen masterplan approved
0
John Sinclair. Supplied by Police Scotland
'The system failed us': Victims speak out as rapist finally jailed ... 32 years…
CR0033298 D MPT story on CASC Bar, based on how it has adapted in order to survive the pandemic as well as its emphasis on supporting other local businesses. The bar's interior and exterior. - Co-founder/owner of the business, Paul West in and/or outside the premises. In pic........ Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media 25-01-2022
Whisky Mash: Spirit festival returning to Aberdeen for dram good time
0
Alan Cumming is in Aberdeen with his new show Burn.
WATCH: Alan Cumming on bringing Burn to Aberdeen, post-show drinks and more
0
Representatives and pupils took part in the session at Aberdeen Beach on Thursday, including David Rodger from AREG, Andy Williamson from Opito and Bryan Snelling from Aberdeen Science Centre. Picture supplied by Gus Rodger
School pupils build wind turbines at Aberdeen Beach as part of renewable energy project
0
The car fire occurred in Hazlehead's carpark. Picture by Darrell Benns.
Five cars damaged after fire breaks out at Hazlehead car park
unison strikes
Bin strikes: Which councils are affected and when?
0
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Hutchesons of Portsoy donates to Stella's Voice Picture shows; Hutchesons of Portsoy staff. N/A. Supplied by Hutchesons of Portsoy Date; Unknown
Portsoy business donates thousands of pounds of stock to help Ukrainian refugees
0
Ryan Young has had his prison sentence extended after he was caught embezzling the Bucksburn Lidl out of £23,000.
Man who scammed paint store out of £207,000 revealed as serial swindler who also…

More from Press and Journal

Police superintendent Stewart Mackie said with rural areas, particularly in the Highlands, diversion options are sparse.
Body found in Nairn
Coastguards received the call at 5.50pm.
Search underway for missing person near cliffs at Cove
Gold Medal winner Jamie Forrester of Mull. Picture taken by Sandy McCook 
GALLERY: Crowds, cabers and fun at the Oban Games
0
A physiotherapist has been struck off. Photo: Shutterstock.
Physiotherapist struck off for misconduct involving 22 patients
0
The Tunnocks Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup 1st Round. Bellslea Park. Fraserburgh (b+w) v Ross County. Fraserburgh's Greg Buchan and Ross County's James Wallace. 06/08/19 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Mark Cowie delighted as Greg Buchan rejoins Fraserburgh
The incident occurred near Kyle of Lochalsh north of the A87. Supplied by Shutterstock.
Emergency services called to rescue mountain biker near Kyle of Lochalsh after 12ft fall