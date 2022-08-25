Collection of more than 100 vintage tractor seats auctioned off at Thainstone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A rare collection of vintage tractor seats bringing interest from across the UK have been sold at auction.

The 111 seats, which had been restored to their former glory, went under the hammer at Thainstone Specialist Auctions (TSA) in Inverurie.

Sold by a private collector from Moray alongside other memorabilia, items were purchased by bidders in Caithness and North Yorkshire.

Lots which sold well included a Kemp and Nicholson Stirling cast seat, bought for £1,100, and a Ben Reid and Co seat for £1,000.

A Watson Bros Banff seat was snapped up for for £650, and Bickerton and Sons seat went for £600.

Enthusiasts from across the country placed bids

Mark Barrack, head of Thainstone Specialist Auctions, said: “It was a great honour to sell such a valuable rare collection, we were delighted to help the owner and see so many enthusiasts from across the country interested in the collection.

“By utilising our online bidding platform and marketing channels the timed online auction was able to reach the right audience resulting in a successful sale.

“Our highly experienced team always deliver a professional bespoke service recognising individual customer requirement and this has been the key to our success through 30 years of trading.”

TSA also held an auction of rare classic cars last month, forming part of the Blast from the Past charity event.

The auction, also open to other types of classic vehicle, became a part of the programme for the first time.