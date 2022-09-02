Uig harbour: Decision to drop six-month closure ‘cold comfort’ for islanders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Uig harbour: Decision to drop six-month closure ‘cold comfort’ for islanders

By Eve McLachlan
September 2, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 2, 2022, 7:23 pm
The Caledonian MacBrayne ferry 'Hebrides' arrives in Uig on Skye from Tarbert on Harris. Picture by Sandy MacCook/DC Thomson
The Caledonian MacBrayne ferry 'Hebrides' arrives in Uig on Skye from Tarbert on Harris. Picture by Sandy MacCook/DC Thomson

A decision to drop plans for a six-month shutdown of Uig harbour in Skye is “cold comfort” for islanders, according to an MSP.

Instead of a single 24-week closure this autumn, work to upgrade the pier will be cut to 14 weeks and split over two periods.

The first closure will be from January 16 to March 13 next year, followed by a second from October 30-December 11.

The Scottish Government is providing £6 million for the work.

Fears of economic impacts

It was revealed last week that a compromise was on the cards after concerns from  communities in Uist and Harris as well as Uig.

A petition organised by Western Isles councillor Grant Fulton against the closure of the Uig- Tarbert-North Uist service to allow for the upgrades gathered more than 40,000 signatures.

Campaigners said it was the latest attempt to get the Scottish Government to take notice of their fears of catastrophic economic impacts of the closure.

While a cautious welcome was given to the 14-week closure, the government has been told it should not not have got this far.

There are also fears that splitting the repairs could lead to temporary shutdowns during the summer, the islands’ busiest season.

Announcing the change, transport minister Jenny Gilruth acknowledged the strength of feeling against a lengthy closure.

“It was very clear in my meetings with Western Isles stakeholders earlier this year that the original plans for the Uig outage were not acceptable to island communities.

A ferry docked in a harbour.
The closure of Uig Pier on Skye is causing concern for islanders. Picture by Sandy McCook.

“Having convened a number of resilience calls with islanders and stakeholders, I am pleased that we have been able to reach this resolution, which is supported by additional funding from the Scottish Government.

“I appreciate that any level of disruption is not welcome, but this project is vital to improving ferry services and the harbour experience in Uig in the longer term.”

The project is being led by Highland Council.

What will happen during the closures?

Malcolm MacLeod, the authority’s executive chief officer of infrastructure, environment and economy, said the first closure will enable the installation of some of the permanent infrastructure as well as a temporary bridge to allow ferry services to resume for next year’s summer timetable.

The new linkspan will then be installed during the  second outage, with completion of the upgrades expected by spring 2024.

“We continue to work to minimise disruption during the works and, when complete, will provide improved marshalling and ferry terminal facilities as well as the ability to cater for large ferry vessels serving the route in the future.”

Highland Council leader Raymond Bremner said: “We are pleased to have been able to find a workable solution that reduces the impact of the much-needed replacement berthing facilities and improvements at Uig Harbour.”

Updates on the project will be provided via local liaison meetings and the project website

Uig pier will close for 14 weeks. Picture by Sandy McCook

Isles MSP Alasdair Allan welcomed the revised programme.

“While nobody welcomes any disruption to lifeline services, I believe this new work timetable is a huge improvement on what was originally proposed.

“I am glad that the Scottish Government has listened to the community and committed the additional investment necessary to help limit the negative impact which the essential work at Uig will have on communities in the Western Isles.”

But Highlands and Islands MSP Rhoda Grant said she is conflicted about the news.

“On one hand, I am pleased and relieved that the minister has listened to the outcry and that Scottish Government has proposed an alternative resolution which has scaled back, although still damaging, closures of lifeline services.

“On the other hand, it’s cold comfort – it should never have got this far.

“There have already been catastrophic consequences for communities in Harris and Uist via lost business and services.

‘Central Belt attitude’

“Although much of this is due to the overall shambles of the ferry network, not just this cockamamie plan.

“But how a six-month closure of lifeline services was ever a consideration, and that the community was forced to implement an outcry is shocking and indicative of the SNP’s Central Belt attitude.”

Ms Grant said the 14-week closure “needs to be properly scrutinised” before she fully welcomes it.

“And then the SNP needs to get on with the job of fixing the ferry service overall by introducing new tonnage and a proper long-term strategy of infrastructure and vessel investment to avoid this nonsense ever happening again.”

Councillor Fulton said the number of people who signed the petition reflect people’s strength of feeling on the pier closure.

“At the end of the day, we all want Uig to be enhanced and developed properly. But not at the risk of having no ferry.”

Lochboisdale harbour.

Mary Schmoller, chair of community landowner Stòras Uibhist, and a founding member of the Lochboisdale Ferry Business Impact Group, said the fact the government was willing to consider new plans for Uig was “a plus”.

Earlier this year, a ferry group  group report found that local businesses had lost approximately £648,000 after the MV Lord of the Isles was pulled for repairs in May.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Lochboisdale Ferry Terminal will be closed for two weeks from September 24.

For members of the Lochboisdale Ferry Business Group, yet more ferry disruption is proof that government strategy needs to look beyond just the Uig harbour repairs.

“We want compensation and we want clear contingency plans,” says Mary Schmoller.

“These are our two priorities because the boats are getting older. We know they’re going to break down.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Martin Compston and Phil MacHugh hit the road - including a visit to Aberdeen and the Highlands - in Martin Compston's Scottish Fling on BBC Scotland.
Martin Compston's rap tribute to the Dons in his Scottish Fling BBC series
0
Could EV charging points in street lights become a more common sight in Scotland?
Could lamp posts be the solution to lack of EV charging points in Highlands?
0
The north and north-east has some great bicycle-friendly cafes, including the Ride Coffee House in Banchory owned by Simon Burnside and wife Juliette.
Forget the lycra - as the Tour of Britain hits Aberdeen it's the coffee…
0
The WW1 helmet was stolen from a house in Forss in Caithness Supplied by Police.
'Significantly sentimental': WW1 helmet that saved a man's life stolen from Caithness house
The HeartFlow Analysis is the first and only non-invasive test which enables clinicians to understand the impact that narrowings and blockages have on blood flow to the heart. Picture supplied by NHS Western Isles.
NHS Western Isles becomes first health board in Scotland to adopt 'revolutionary' heart test
0
A yellow warning for heavy rain has been put in place for tomorrow. Picture: Met Office.
Met Office issues yellow warning for heavy rain in Oban
0
Orkney Islands Council is looking to advertise the Island. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Orkney Council to spend £49,000 on marketing campaign to entice tourists
1
Ukraine refugees react as the national anthem is played during a celebration for the Ukraine Independence day on August 27. Picture by AP Photo/Frank Augstein
Two-thirds of P&J readers back plans to house Ukrainian refugees in an Inverness hotel
0
Orkney Short-term lets
Short-term lets: Orkney Islands Council sets new licence fees amid concerns about scheme
0
VisitScotland iCentre in Ballater train station
Yearn for authenticity drives boom for north and north-east souvenir makers
0

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: Sparrowhawks exhibit the true grit of nature
0
Post Thumbnail
Yvie Burnett: Movie Covid test a reminder of how far we've come in the…
0
Aberdeen's Shahbaaz Tandoori offers a huge variety of dishes. Pictures by Chris Sumner.
Restaurant review: You don't have to be a celebrity to enjoy red-carpet treatment at…
0
20 August 2022. Harlaw Park, Harlaw Road, Inverurie, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Inverurie Locos FC and Formartine United FC. PICTURE CONTENT: - Inverurie Man of the Match - Mark Souter
Mark Souter says Inverurie need to tighten up ahead of Fraserburgh test
Rab's not sure about driving. It's the other people, and the road signs...
RAB MCNEIL: I'd love to ditch the car, it's the other drivers, see
0
Ross County's Jordan White is relishing the chance to shine against Aberdeen this weekend.
Aberdeen's extra effort at Annan showed their strengths, says Ross County striker Jordan White
1