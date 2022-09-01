‘Horrendous’ antisocial behaviour is leaving Moray people living in fear

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

People are being encouraged to report incidents of antisocial behaviour in their communities.

The appeal was made during a meeting of Moray Council police and fire and rescue committee.

It came after issues were raised with groups of people, mainly children, causing problems in Keith and Elgin over the summer.

Councillor for Keith and Cullen Theresa Coull acknowledged the issue had died down over the last week, but during the summer the situation had been dreadful.

She said: “Antisocial behaviour has been absolutely horrendous.

‘Terrified’

“The fear people have going out and just doing their daily business, they’re terrified for their properties and businesses.

“It’s highly unusual for our town for this to happen.

“There’s no remorse or respect for people or their properties.

“It’s children, and the fear these children are putting into people.”

Labour councillor for Elgin South also raised issues with youngsters form other areas coming into Elgin causing problems in the town centre, Cooper Park and the bus station.

Chief inspector Simon Reid told the meeting the more severe incidents had been carried out by a small number of people, and officers were engaging with young people to solve the issues.

Antisocial behaviour under reported

He said: “I want to ensure the community has the confidence to report incidents.

“We’re seeing an under reporting of some of the issues to us.

“If we’re not being told about it they will not feature on our systems.

“Fear of individuals, I understand that might make people think twice about reporting.

“But be sure that you can do so anonymously.”

Ch Insp Reid advised people to report issues to Crimestoppers on 101 or call 999 in an emergency.