Here are all the inspirational youngsters recognised at Amelia’s Young Highlander Awards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Amelia’s Young Highlander Awards returned this year, recognising 14 inspirational youngsters from across the north.

Nominees and their families gathered at the Drumossie Hotel on August 26 to honour the bravery and achievements of all the young people involved.

The awards were set up by Kelly Macrae in honour of her daughter Amelia, who was born at 32 weeks, weighing just 3lb. Now nearly eight, she has global development delay, autism, epilepsy and is non-verbal.

Judging was so close in some categories that, for the first time ever, there were two winners announced for two of the categories.

The event raised £7,500, which will go towards Drummond School and NHS play specialists.

The winners

Child of Courage Award: Lola Aitken (aged 7)

For a child who receives treatment every day and carries on as best they can, sponsored by Macleod & MacCallum and Macleod & MacCallum Wealth Management Services.

Lola was nominated for being a “true inspiration” who “radiates positivity” despite going through regular treatment and therapies.

Amelia’s Keep on Swimming Award: Hollie Morgan (aged 5) and Josie Davidson (aged 3)

For a child who started their life fighting and continues to fight every day, sponsored by Caley Timber and Building Supplies.

Hollie was nominated as she was told she would never walk or talk but proved everyone wrong. She is now walking and trying to communicate and say words.

Josie has a very rare genetic mutation called DNAJC21 and was nominated for the award because she has been a “superstar” through regular hospital appointments.

Special Sibling Award: Katie Steell (aged 4)

For a child who goes that extra mile to help care for their siblings, sponsored by The Midge Bite, Achnasheen.

Katie is a big sister to four-year-old Cole who has autism and severe learning disabilities. She was nominated because she helps her mum every day and “tries to think of things that Cole can do with her.”

Child Fundraiser Award: Eva Morrison (aged 7)

For a child who has fundraised for charities or causes they believe in, sponsored by Clarsach.

Eva was nominated because, when she was only six, she raised £1,200 for local charity Morning Call and Visiting Service as she wanted to help support older people struggling with loneliness.

Child Hero Award: Louise Cooper (aged 7)

For a child who has acted in an emergency by calling emergency services or by giving vital support, sponsored by Dicksons of Inverness.

Louise was nominated because she is her mum’s “biggest rock”. She helps support her brother Jack and when he uses new equipment she tries it first “to show him how and that there is nothing to be scared of.”

Leo Flett Child of Bravery Award: Adeline Davidson (aged 5) and Zack Cooper (aged 6)

For a child with a long-term illness who fights every day, sponsored by Louise and Mitchell Flett.

Adeline was nominated because she has spent around half her life in hospital and still is always “so brave”. She shaved her own head when her hair started falling out and now supports her sister through her own treatment.

Zack was nominated because he is “the happiest little dude ever who spreads happiness everywhere he goes” despite living with spina bifida and hydrocephalus.

This award is a tribute to four-year-old Leo who died from a rare form of muscular dystrophy in 2019.

Child Carer Award: Lewis Russell (aged 12)

For a child who cares daily for a parent, sibling, friend or neighbour, sponsored by North Coast Cars.

Lewis was nominated because he is “adored by his mum and his sister who feel that he is a role model who has always put them first before his own childhood.”

The Wellbeing Child Award: Faith Marshall (aged 14)

For a child who has overcome bullying, mental health issues, or a child who helps others when they are struggling, sponsored by Scott’s Wellbeing and Counselling Services.

Faith was nominated because she is “amazing and doesn’t even realise it.” She exceeded expectations after battling a form of Leukemia when she was younger and now supports her younger brother Logan who has severe autism.

Special Recognition Award: Leo Flett

For a child who has sadly passed away and their family still fundraises in their memory, sponsored by Mrs Lorraine Christie.

Leo’s parents Louise and Mitchell were nominated because they continue to raise money for Muscular Dystrophy UK charity even after their son’s death. They have “endured so much pain and sorrow” and “deserve to be recognised”.

Child Community Award: Maisie Star Torley (aged 4)

For a child who went above and beyond to support their community during lockdown, sponsored by GEG Capital.

Maisie was nominated as she has ” the biggest of hearts for a four-year-old”. During lockdown she made “cuddle bags” for children in hospital to cheer them up.

Child Warrior Award: Riley Maclennan (aged 9)

Riley has faced two cancer battles in his life and was saved by a stem cell transplant in 2021.

He said: “I’m so happy to have been given the Child Warrior Award. It was a total surprise, even my mum and dad knew nothing about it! It’s nice to think that this award will be given out every year to other Young Highlanders who deserve it.”

Amelia’s sister, 12-year-old Savannah Kelly was also recognised for her fundraising for the Children’s Ward at Raigmore Hospital by ward boss Fiona McGlynn.

‘I’m so proud’

Speaking about the awards, organiser Mrs Macrae said: “I am over the moon that Amelia’s Young Highlander Awards is back and we have been able to recognise and reward the bravest and most inspirational young people in the Highlands.

“I’d like to say a massive thank you to all our sponsors, everyone who attended the awards and everyone who donated.

“Most of all, I’d like to thank our award winners – all of you are such an inspiration. The night was incredibly emotional but I’m so proud of all of our winners and everyone who was nominated.”

Now that the evening is in full swing, we'd like to say a huge thank you to everyone involved in Amelia's Young Highlander Awards 2022. Here is Amelia's story…🎥 RedBeard Productions Caley Timber and Building Supplies Global Energy Group Macleod & MacCallum Macleod & MacCallum Wealth Management Ltd Ross County Football Club Macdonald Drumossie Hotel HHH Equipment Playful Paws Doggy Daycare The Midge Bite – Achnasheen Stayatclarsach Dicksons of Inverness Leo's Pride North Coast Cars Scotts Well-Being & Counselling Services North Highland Events and Promotions KBE Event Services GEG Capital R&B's Inverness Trophy Centre Electric Cherries Aurora Design Studio Whale-like-fish Posted by Amelia's Fundraising Journey on Friday, 26 August 2022

Compere for the night, Liam Christie from North Highland Events, added: “It’s always a pleasure to host Amelia’s Young Highlander Awards.

“The community spirit of the Highlands never ceases to amaze me, and this night is one where we come together to recognise some special young people and do what we can to support those organisations that they rely on.”