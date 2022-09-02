‘No early slip-ups’ is call from Highland head coach Davie Carson, while Orkney relish national return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

‘No early slip-ups’ is call from Highland head coach Davie Carson, while Orkney relish national return

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
September 2, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 2, 2022, 6:54 am
Highland head coach Dave Carson.
Highland head coach Dave Carson.

Highland head coach Davie Carson is urging his players to ensure they are perfect starters in National Division 1 – after slipping up twice at the start of last season.

The Inverness club continues to celebrate its centenary season with Glasgow Warriors v Ayrshire Bulls playing at the city’s Caledonian Stadium on Friday night.

The FOSROC champions were called in to face Glasgow after original opponents Worcester Warriors pulled out due to severe financial problems, including outstanding cash reportedly owed to the HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

That is the ideal warm-up for fans before Highland get going at home to Ayr the following day.

Highland finished fifth in the division last term, level on 61 points with their weekend visitors, so a close contest could well be in store.

Ayr scored a 13-12 opening day win at Canal Park a year ago and Carson’s team then lost 43-3 to Kelso in their second game before posting a 28-27 victory over Heriot’s Blues to make a move up the table.

A strong start this time, therefore, is the call from the boss, who is upbeat after a fine warm-up show against top-flight Edinburgh Accies.

He said:  “We lost a really tight game against Ayr on the first day of last season and we didn’t get off to a good start overall. We lost the first two games, so we will be ready.

“They’re a good team. You never know exactly what these sides will be like as their boys move around a lot more between clubs over the summer down in that area, but if we can take the performance we had against Edinburgh Accies and build upon that then we’ll be fine.

“One of our best away performances last season was down at Ayr (in an 18-10 victory in November) when we played really well. It’s the first game at home and we don’t want to slip up like last year.

“We need a win at home to get us going before we head down to Aberdeen the week after.”

Players shaping up for big kick-off

Carson is delighted by how his group are shaping up, with a couple of key returners also a boost.

He said: “We started back at the beginning of July. We had five or six weeks of really good fitness work with (the club’s strength and conditioning coach) Rory Cross and then started with ball work.

Rory Cross, Highland’s strength and conditioning coach.

“Edinburgh Accies, who finished fourth in the Premiership last year, came up and we had 25 guys have a go at them.

“We played well and scored four good tries and were pretty pleased with our performance.

“The week after that, we took a 22-man squad to Cupar to play Howe of Fife. There were ups and downs in a roller-coaster of a game, but that’s what you get in pre-season and you give boys the chance to put their hands up for the first 15 start.

“Everyone is pretty fit and fully back at training. We’re looking forward to it. I don’t think we’ve had any new additions, but Lewis Sinclair is back, having missed most of last season through injury, while Andrew Findlater is also back fit, so we’re looking good, although some of our army boys will be away for the first few months.

“But others will step up and be ready. This weekend, we will have three senior teams in action, which is fantastic.”

Orkney thrilled by national return

Orkney, meanwhile, are preparing for a return back to National Division 3 level after clinching the Caledonia Division 1 title in April.

President, and former head coach, Garry Coltherd explained that consolidation is the name of the game four years after the club were relegated from the national set-up.

He said: “We’re chuffed to be back at this level. We’re a club with ambition and we strive to play at the highest standard we can.

“The squad for the year ahead will involve more of our youngsters, so we will go with a mixture of youth and experience.

“We know it will be tough, but getting back into the national leagues is where we want to be. We’ve just got to try and dig in and see if we can stay there.

Orkney celebrate after winning the Caledonian Division 1 title following a 50-7 victory against Aberdeen Wanderers in April.

“We will be aiming to be as strong as possible in our home games and look to pick up as many points on the away trail, which we know will be a bonus.”

Early measure of league’s standards

On Saturday, they start their league campaign away to East Lothian-based opponents Royal High, who were crowned the East League Division 1 champions last season.

Two years ago, Orkney were set to host Royal High in a National Shield semi-final then the pandemic struck and sport across the country was stopped.

As a gesture of goodwill, the visitors, who had chartered a Loganair flight for the game, were thrilled when the airline agreed to the request that they transfer the deposit paid to Orkney Rugby Club.

Coltherd is sure both sides will be eagerly anticipating this weekend’s fixture between the two respective champions.

He added: “Royal High were due to come to Orkney to play us in a semi-final and the winner was set to play the final at Murrayfield.

“We were pretty confident of a good result, especially with it being a home tie. We both won our leagues last season and are both newly promoted, so I’m sure it will be an interesting game and will give us an early idea of where we’re at.”

National 3 is ultra-competitive

Derek Robb is the sole head coach this season, having shared the role in recent years with Coltherd.

And he underlined how the players and staff cannot wait to test themselves in this higher division.

He said: “The guys have been working hard to get up to a decent level of fitness.

“We’re looking forward getting back into National 3, playing some teams we’ve played before, and other we’ve not played against for a long time.

“Last time we were in National 3, it was one of the most competitive in the whole set-up. Every team was fighting hard and taking points from one another.

“There are a couple of teams who have already said they’re coming here for the weekend where they can sample Orkney hospitality. We try to look after teams when they come up.

“In terms of the competition, our home form will be important and we will be targeting those games. That is when we will most likely have our strongest squads available.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Rugby

CR0018312 Vandalism at Kellands Park. Garioch rugby club are hitting out at teenagers who use Kellands Park as a drinking/drugs ground and leave glass scattered across the pitches, skate park and paths. Pic by...............Chris Sumner Taken...............13/1/2020
Rugby: Ellon head to Caithness in Caley Division 1 opener
Chris McIlroy is the new captain of Gordonians. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Chris McIlroy to lead Gordonians into new National 3 campaign
Glasgow Warriors head coach Franco Smith will lead his team into action against Ayrshire Bulls on Friday at the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness.
Glasgow Warriors grateful to Ayrshire Bulls for answering SOS for Highland fixture
CR0037731 Aberdeen Grammar training ahead of the start of the new rugby season. Picture of Greig Ryan, one of the new head coaches. Picture by Kenny Elrick 30/08/2022
Greig Ryan: Hard work over the summer will pay off for Aberdeen Grammar
Warriors Head Coach Franco Smith during a Glasgow Warriors Open Training session at Scotstoun Stadium.
Glasgow Warriors to face Ayrshire Bulls at Caledonian Stadium following Worcester Warriors woes
The Caledonian Stadium in Inverness was set to host Glasgow Warriors v Worcester Warriors.
Worcester Warriors pull out of Inverness friendly against Glasgow Warriors as players remain unpaid
Franco Smith has been getting to know his Glasgow Warriors group since taking over this summer.
Glasgow Warriors determined to impress from the start in pre-season clash in Highlands
0
Stafford McDowall is getting set for Glasgow Warriors' pre-season game in Inverness against Worcester Warriors on Friday.
Chance to perform in Inverness is one to relish for Glasgow Warriors' Stafford McDowell
0
Ben Renton on the ball for Aberdeen Grammar against Musselburgh. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Jamie Durent: Aberdeen Grammar can tackle new season with optimism
Goal posts for football, rugby union or league on field at sunset; Shutterstock ID 107464289; Purchase Order: -
Rugby: Aberdeen Wanderers progress in National Shield thriller against Hillfoots

More from Press and Journal

Brenda Page who was found dead in her flat in Allan Street, Aberdeen, on July 14 1978. Photo credit: Police Scotland/PA Wire.
Brenda Page murder trial: New date set for next year in Aberdeen
Supplied by Ocean Winds
Ocean Winds scholarship fund opens to north-east pupils
Loganair aircraft.
Loganair axes flights from Aberdeen and Inverness to Newquay
0
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Sex offender Picture shows; Robert Clark. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; 31/08/2022
Sex beast appears in court after nearly two years on the run
Mallaig lifeboat and coastguard team are attending the incident. Picture by Iain Ferguson/ The Write Image
Extensive search ongoing for man in dinghy last seen two days ago near Isle…
0
Cloddach bridge is expected to close for good.
Cloddach bridge closure is 'cutting communities in half' say campaigners
0