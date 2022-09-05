Overnight convoy system on A82 south of Drumnadrochit as resurfacing works get under way

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Resurfacing works will soon begin on a stretch of the A82 Inverness to Fort William road south of Drumnadrochit.

An overnight convoy system will be put in place between Achnahannet and the John Cobb memorial while works are under way.

Works are to begin on the half-mile section of road on Sunday, September 18. They will continue between 8pm and 7am for the next six nights excluding Friday and Saturday.

If weather conditions allow it, the road should be running as normal from 7am on Monday September 26.

A 30mph speed limit will be in place out with working hours as drivers will be going over a temporary road surface.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north west representative said the works will help improve the road surface for all users.

He added: “We thank the local community and road users for their patience in advance while we complete this project. We encourage motorists to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date travel information.”