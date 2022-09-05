New virtual tour showcases Highland communities working together to create a ‘better place’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

New virtual tour showcases Highland communities working together to create a ‘better place’

By Lottie Hood
September 5, 2022, 3:21 pm Updated: September 5, 2022, 6:04 pm
The Green market during the virtual tour. Supplied by DTA Scotland.


A new virtual tour is showing how a Highland community is transforming its local area.

Members of the Glenurquhart Rural Community Association (Gurca) hosted an online tour of community-led projects and businesses.

The tour is a way of sharing projects and opportunities with other community groups to help communities work together.

Created by Development Trusts Association Scotland (DTAS) in partnership with Gurca, the virtual tour was launched on September 4.

‘There is a strong sense of friendliness and openness’

Gurca is run mainly by volunteers and works with several communities in the Highlands including Drumnadrochit, Lewiston and Balnain.

The total population of these is around 2,200 people.

Focusing mainly on community-led businesses and projects which help to improve the mental health and well-being of people and their environment, the tour featured several highlights.

These included taking ownership of the Loch Ness Hub and creating a visitor centre, the ownership and leasing of Blairbeg Park and running local markets, litter picks and lunch clubs.

The 116-year-old village hall during the tour. Supplied by DTA Scotland.

It also mentioned taking ownership of a 116-year-old village hall with plans to modernise it and the appointing of a paid community development officer.

Dan Light, community development officer for Gurca, said: “The key to Gurca’s success is our community here – there is a strong sense of friendliness and openness.

“People support and care about each other and their environment. An organisation such as Gurca is dependent on volunteers who put in a tremendous amount of work behind the scenes.”

Helping to create a ‘better place for us all to live’

Susan Clark, chairwoman of Gurca, added that the developed 20-year community action plan was helping to assess where the need is.

“Community is at the heart of everything we do,” she said. “Our community action plan is helping to inform us about the community’s needs.

“What we are seeing is that people would like more community ownership of assets, better active travel projects, opportunities to better preserve our local heritage and the refurbishment of our village hall in Drumnadrochit.

Susan Clark, chairwoman of Gurca and Gordon Finlay, Gurca trustee. Supplied by DTA Scotland.

“The plan helps us to work with people here and to create a better place for us all to live, work and play in.

“We would also like to thank DTAS for helping us to secure funding for our first-ever community development officer who has been instrumental in taking our community-led projects forward.”

Pauline Smith, chief executive of DTAS, said: “We would very much like to thank Gurca for sharing their journey and experiences through a virtual tour.

“By doing so, people can see how a small rural community has the power to make their community a better place.

“We are really pleased that other development trusts and community groups can learn from Gurca’s experiences too.”

