A man has been rescued on the west coast after becoming stranded between two Scottish Islands.

Two people were using a wing foil to travel from Tiree to Iona this afternoon when they became separated.

One made it back to shore to raise the alarm around 3.43pm.

Tobermory lifeboat was scrambled to the scene to rescue the man as he struggled to reach the shore.

It is understood he did not suffer any injuries following the ordeal.