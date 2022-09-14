Highland knitter pays touching tribute to the Queen with knitted postbox topper in Ardgay

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A heartwarming tribute has been paid to the Queen in Sutherland by keen knitter, Rene Knott, who created a postbox topper of her late Majesty.

Images of intricately knitted postbox toppers have been circulating on social media, showcasing the talent and reverence people had for Her Majesty.

Many were created to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee but have now taken on a whole new meaning as a touching tribute.

Rene Knott designed a postbox topper of the Queen, which took just a week to create, and put it on display in Ardgay in Sutherland.

A knitted model of the Queen in a bright and summery yellow outfit accompanied by a crown and signature handbag.

A small corgi – famously Her Majesty’s favourite dog breed having around 30 dogs through her reign – sits by her side in the design.

The topper was finished with baby blue and flowers on a knitted base of blue, white and red.

The scene also included the widely shared Murphys Sketches picture which depicts the Queen and Prince Philip together with the caption “Hello again Lilibet”.

Mrs Knott, 67, who has been knitting since the age of seven, put the topper on display across from her home and was humbled by the reaction from people.

‘She was a remarkable woman.’

She recalled several cars passing through the small Highland village stopped to take pictures of the tribute.

Mrs Knott said: “I knitted her originally to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee, but being a royalist, I love the Queen, and I think she was a remarkable woman, the likes of which we will never see again, and so I thought it was fitting to put her back up again.

“This time though I added a note and some red roses as a tribute to her passing and for all she has done for us.

“I wasn’t bothered by anyone knowing I had knitted it, I am one of those people who like to blend into the background.

“I am delighted it’s brought so much joy to so many people. Even today, cars have stopped to take pictures, which really brightens my day.”

Mrs Knott admired the Queen for her dedication and service over the last 70 years and was in awe that she was still performing her duties two days before she died.

Describing the Queen as “humble”, Mrs Knott says that the Queen is the only monarch she has ever known and will miss her greatly.

She was very sad when she heard the news of the Queen’s passing and says that the new King Charles III has “big shoes to fill”.

Other postbox toppers appeared in places like Ballater – a village the Queen was often spotted driving through – Nairn and Cruden Bay.

Cruden Bay Crafts knitted the Queen wearing a green suit with her signature handbag and pearls.

The group at Cruden Bay Crafts also created two royal guard which adorned bollards in near the postbox on Bridge Street in Cruden Bay.

Post box topper, in tribute to Her Majesty the Queen. Nairn Town centre, Scotland Posted by Mike Jordan on Wednesday, 14 September 2022