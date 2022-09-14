Highland knitter pays touching tribute to the Queen with knitted postbox topper in Ardgay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Highland knitter pays touching tribute to the Queen with knitted postbox topper in Ardgay

By Ross Hempseed
September 14, 2022, 7:30 pm Updated: September 14, 2022, 7:58 pm
Rene Knott created the topper for the Jubilee but wanted to pay tribute to the Queen so brought it out again. Picture by Rene Knott.
Rene Knott created the topper for the Jubilee but wanted to pay tribute to the Queen so brought it out again. Picture by Rene Knott.

A heartwarming tribute has been paid to the Queen in Sutherland by keen knitter, Rene Knott, who created a postbox topper of her late Majesty.

Images of intricately knitted postbox toppers have been circulating on social media, showcasing the talent and reverence people had for Her Majesty.

Many were created to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee but have now taken on a whole new meaning as a touching tribute.

Rene Knott designed a postbox topper of the Queen, which took just a week to create, and put it on display in Ardgay in Sutherland.

A knitted model of the Queen in a bright and summery yellow outfit accompanied by a crown and signature handbag.

A small corgi – famously Her Majesty’s favourite dog breed having around 30 dogs through her reign – sits by her side in the design.

The topper was finished with baby blue and flowers on a knitted base of blue, white and red.

postbox topper
The topper was adorned with pink and blue flowers along with a bunch of red roses. Picture by Rene Knott.

The scene also included the widely shared Murphys Sketches  picture which depicts the Queen and Prince Philip together with the caption “Hello again Lilibet”.

Mrs Knott, 67, who has been knitting since the age of seven, put the topper on display across from her home and was humbled by the reaction from people.

‘She was a remarkable woman.’

She recalled several cars passing through the small Highland village stopped to take pictures of the tribute.

Mrs Knott said: “I knitted her originally to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee, but being a royalist, I love the Queen, and I think she was a remarkable woman, the likes of which we will never see again, and so I thought it was fitting to put her back up again.

“This time though I added a note and some red roses as a tribute to her passing and for all she has done for us.

postbox topper
The Queen is decked out in a summery yellow outfit and signature handbag. Picture supplied by Rene Knott.

“I wasn’t bothered by anyone knowing I had knitted it, I am one of those people who like to blend into the background.

“I am delighted it’s brought so much joy to so many people. Even today, cars have stopped to take pictures, which really brightens my day.”

Mrs Knott admired the Queen for her dedication and service over the last 70 years and was in awe that she was still performing her duties two days before she died.

Describing the Queen as “humble”, Mrs Knott says that the Queen is the only monarch she has ever known and will miss her greatly.

She was very sad when she heard the news of the Queen’s passing and says that the new King Charles III has “big shoes to fill”.

Touching tribute to the Queen by Cruden Bay Crafts group. Picture supplied by Sandra Kennedy.

Other postbox toppers appeared in places like Ballater – a village the Queen was often spotted driving through – Nairn and Cruden Bay.

Cruden Bay Crafts knitted the Queen wearing a green suit with her signature handbag and pearls.

The group at Cruden Bay Crafts also created two royal guard which adorned bollards in near the postbox on Bridge Street in Cruden Bay.

Thank you, Your Majesty.

Posted by Torphins Knitted Post Box on Saturday, 10 September 2022

Post box topper, in tribute to Her Majesty the Queen. Nairn Town centre, Scotland

Posted by Mike Jordan on Wednesday, 14 September 2022

 

