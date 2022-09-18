Aberdeen fan reaction: Referee got penalty call wrong but lack of defensive depth worries Dons fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen fan reaction: Referee got penalty call wrong but lack of defensive depth worries Dons fans

By Paul Third
September 18, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: September 18, 2022, 11:57 am
Hibernian's Ryan Porteous appeals for a penalty after a foul from Liam Scales
It will not take three guesses to find the big talking point among supporters following Aberdeen’s 3-1 loss at Hibernian on Saturday.

With Aberdeen leading 1-0, referee David Dickinson pointed to the spot to award Hibs a penalty after a clash between Ryan Porteous and Dons defender Liam Scales, who was sent off.

Speaking after the game furious Dons boss Jim Goodwin accused Porteous of blatant cheating, claiming the home defender “grabs Scales in a headlock and drags him to the ground.”

Not surprisingly, Aberdeen fans had much to say about the matter.

The sentiment was the same on Facebook.

Scott McLennan wrote: “Ref was out of his depth. Porteous blatantly cheated. We were poor but ref changed the game. Same guy against Peterhead and he was poor then too.”

Ally MacMillan added: “Shocking decision by the ref has cost us the game.

“Ironic thing is that if the second yellow is rescinded on appeal, we have still lost that goal from the penalty and ultimately lost the game because of that.”

Penalty incident should not mask poor Dons display in the capital

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 3-1 loss at Hibs.

While Hibs capitalised on their numerical advantage in the second half to run out comfortable winners, Dons fans were scathing in their assessment of their team’s performance at Easter Road.

Craig Robb wrote: “We did the opposite of everything you need to do when playing with 10. In fact arguably the worst example of it I’ve seen.

“Ten men or not has much really changed from last season?

“The bigger concern for me is that Ross McCrorie was moved back instead of bringing on (Jack) Milne which basically allowed Hibs to walk right through the midfield as though it wasn’t there.

“Is that the plan for next match? If so then the lack of defensive cover has been exposed again.”

Clark Brechin wrote: “We can blame the ref all we like but the fact is Hibs were the better team and deserved to win. Even when it was 11 v 11. It’s not been a bad start to the season but it has been very unconvincing.”

 

 

 

 

 

Editor's Picks