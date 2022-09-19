Family of missing man informed after body found at scene of one-car crash at Invermoriston

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The family of a missing pensioner have been informed after a body was found at the scene of a one-car crash in the Highlands.

A grey Mercedes B class was discovered having been involved in a crash on the Bun Loyne to Invermoriston road at around 1.20pm on Sunday.

The body of an 86-year-old man was found at the scene.

Formal identification is yet to take place, but the family of John McNab – who was reported missing from Perth on September 13 – have been informed.

Police are keen to establish the circumstances surrounding the crash and are asking anyone who saw the car between September 13 and 18 to come forward.

Sergeant David Miller, from the Highland and Islands road policing unit, said: “Our inquiries into the circumstances of what happened are under way and our thoughts are with John’s family and friends.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have seen John’s grey Mercedes B class between Tuesday September 13 and Sunday September 18 to contact police.

“I also appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have dash-cam footage to contact us as soon as possible as you may have captured something that could assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1660 of September 18.