Family of missing man informed after body found at scene of one-car crash at Invermoriston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Family of missing man informed after body found at scene of one-car crash at Invermoriston

By Lauren Robertson
September 19, 2022, 6:32 pm Updated: September 19, 2022, 6:38 pm
Police officer image

The family of a missing pensioner have been informed after a body was found at the scene of a one-car crash in the Highlands.

A grey Mercedes B class was discovered having been involved in a crash on the Bun Loyne to Invermoriston road at around 1.20pm on Sunday.

The body of an 86-year-old man was found at the scene.

Formal identification is yet to take place, but the family of John McNab – who was reported missing from Perth on September 13 – have been informed.

Police are keen to establish the circumstances surrounding the crash and are asking anyone who saw the car between September 13 and 18 to come forward.

Sergeant David Miller, from the Highland and Islands road policing unit, said: “Our inquiries into the circumstances of what happened are under way and our thoughts are with John’s family and friends.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have seen John’s grey Mercedes B class between Tuesday September 13 and Sunday September 18 to contact police.

“I also appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have dash-cam footage to contact us as soon as possible as you may have captured something that could assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1660 of September 18.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

The window at Jaki's Fish and Chip Shop has been boarded up. Photo: DC Thomson
Muir of Ord chip shop that celebrated Queen's death remains shut a week after…
0
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II being carried by pallbearers at the State Funeral held at Westminster Abbey, London. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story FUNERAL Queen. Photo credit should read: Peter Byrne/PA Wire
The last procession: Queen laid to rest after emotional public farewell
0
queen's funeral inverness
Quiet stillness in Highlands and Moray as people come together to watch Queen's funeral
0
Philippa Grant at Maggies Highland in 2010. Picture Sandy McCook
Philippa Grant, a Highland countess: Family and friends pay tribute to a 'tour de…
0
North coast of Fair Isle, Shetlands, Lighthouse over the blue ocean with green grass and grey sky.; Shutterstock ID 684835657; purchase_order: P&J H&W; job: Shetland gene pool; 03bed894-d6e8-480b-91d0-c84a63382fc5
Government report identifies 'serious' gaps in rural childcare
0
Culloden Academy's football pitch approved.
New football pitch for Culloden Academy, upgrade for Fort Augustus restaurant and plans for…
0
Nutritionist Wendy Urwin.
Diet 'revelation' was catalyst for Highland woman's new business
1
Prof Jim Hunter wants to see a new Highlands and Islands Housing Authority.
Could a new Highlands and Islands housing authority help tackle homes crisis?
0
Philippa Grant served on a number of local and national bodies
Tributes paid to grandmother who died in A9 crash on Friday
0
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – an abusive fashion shop boss and a paedophile's doorstep confrontation

More from Press and Journal

Millions face being tipped into fuel poverty by eye-watering energy price hikes this winter.
Why are energy bills higher in the UK than the rest of Europe? And…
Post Thumbnail
Fears PM’s pledge to review IR35 laws could be mere ‘lip service’ ahead of…
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.
Never-say-die attitude hauled Caley Thistle up Championship table, insists head coach Billy Dodds
0
Writing about personal experience can help to shed light on mental illness for others (Photo: Ivan Kruk/Shutterstock)
Helen Murray Taylor: Always strive to see the real people struggling behind mental health…
0
East End celebrate their victory. Picture by Chris Sumner
North Region Junior football: Nomadic East End happy to go into Grill League Cup…
0
Ross Laidlaw.
Ross Laidlaw takes pride in Ross County's defensive improvement
0

Editor's Picks