Home News Highlands & Islands

Nevis Range head to Inverness as a nominee for Highland Business Awards

By Shannon Morrison
September 28, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 28, 2022, 9:24 am
Chris O'Brien of Nevis Range is Highland Business Award finalist for Business Leader of the Year
Chris O'Brien (centre) of Nevis Range is a Highland Business Awards finalist. Supplied by Nevis Range

The manager of Nevis Range is a finalist in the Highland Business Awards.

From sustainability to international partnerships, Chris O’Brien is a contender for Business Leader of the Year.

Hosted by the Inverness Chamber of Commerce, the awards will be held at the Drumossie Hotel in Inverness at the end of the month.

Chris is up against Anne Gracie Gunn of the Sonas Hotel Collection and Ron Taylor of Parklands Care Homes in the category.

As well as the nomination, the Fort William-based resort has had much to celebrate this year.

From achieving carbon neutral status to partnering with a renowned bike and ski brand, Chris discusses what the award means for the team and what’s next in store for the Nevis Range.

‘A reflection of the great team’

Chris O’Brien was ‘excited’ to find out he was a nominee for Business Leader of the Year.

Although happy to be nominated, he insists that if he wins the award it is “a reflection of the great team”.

Chris will be in Inverness for the event alongside his colleagues at Nevis Range who he describes as “a great bunch of people”.

He is confident it is the resort’s approach to sustainability that got them the nomination. Nevis Range is a carbon neutral company with aspirations of reaching net-zero status in 2023.

Chris O'Brien and his team will attend the ceremony in Inverness
Chris (left) will be in Inverness to attend the ceremony. Supplied by Nevis Range

 

 

According to Chris, net-zero status is in close sight. By the end of 2024, the resort hopes to be carbon positive.

The hotel at the Range is unique in that it was made from reclaimed and upcycled materials, which proved to not only be cost effective but also sustainable.

For example, old ski-lift chairs are being repurposed into restaurant seating.

Chris says “being in the rooms will tell you the story of Nevis Range, our heritage and our legacy”.

The resort also boasts electric vehicle charging points, and will have an electric van as of next week to replace their diesel minibus.

The Nevis Range commits to putting Scotland first

Nevis Range have also pledged themselves to a ‘Scotland first policy’. “If we can get it from Scotland, we will not go anywhere else for it.”

The resort is opening a new bar called Great Glen Tapas, which won’t have any products that are not made in Scotland for sale for consumption.

By sourcing locally, the Range are not only reducing their carbon footprint but are also giving tourists a taste of what they travelled for.

Chris points out that “if you’re coming to Scotland and you’re not from here, you want things from Scotland.”

The Nevis Rrange cable car in transit
According to Chris, 63% of their electricity comes from a hydro electricity plant that they built 8 years ago. Supplied by Nevis Range

If Chris wins Business Leader of the Year in Inverness, it would come at an excellent time for Nevis Range.

The Range recently announced ‘a two-year commercial partnership’ with Commencal, an international bike and ski brand based in Andorra.

Commencal’s partnership is more than commercial

Chris confirmed the brand’s ethically sourced, 100% cotton clothing will be sold at Nevis Range, and that their entire bike hire fleet will be Commencal.

However, this partnership is more than commercial.

Commencal are also strongly motivated by sustainability. Likewise, Scotland and Andorra share a deep passion for mountain biking.

Chris feels that the partnership signifies shared sustainability ambitions, and a mutual love of mountain biking between the nations.

As a mark of this union, the Nevis Range are going to permanently fly the Andorran flag alongside the Scottish Saltire.

“We have so many great things going on at the moment,” Chris says. “It’s that shared passion that makes these partnerships work.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

