How is the Nevis Range resort re-using a mountain of material in its new hotel?

The Nevis Range resort may be renowned for downhill biking, but it also sees the benefits of upcycling.

The mountain venue is extending its sustainability policy by using materials reclaimed from the hill in a new on-site hotel.

The 22-bed hotel, due to open in December, will see old larch ski fences re-purposed as headboards and railway sleepers become desks and wall cladding.

Recycled materials will save money and carbon emissions

Old equipment, including pieces from an old drag lift and a ski lift T-bar, will be used for hotel decorations and display pieces, along with old signage.

Recycled materials will also be used to furnish the bar in a new restaurant which is part of a £4 million development.

Nevis Range believes using locally-sourced and re-cycled products will save it around £300,000 as well as a reduction in carbon emissions.

Managing director Chris O’Brien said: “The new hotel will tell the story of Nevis Range through the material that’s being used.”

Nevis Range, which hosted the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in May, will also be the venue for the mountain bike downhill section of the 2023 Cycling World Championships.

It is also a major winter sports venue and last year announced “transformational” plans for the hotel, a bunkhouse, restaurant and other leisure facilities.

These also include a children’s activity centre and childcare facilities, a bike shop, a covered courtyard with an event space and a bar.

Hotel is ‘a unique project’

The resort has achieved carbon neutral status and is on its way to achieving net-zero.

Ian Munro, a director in interior fit-out specialists SCENEgineering, said there is a huge amount of raw material available at Nevis Range, in storage and on the hill, including at the 2,150ft top station.

“This is a unique project for us given the location and the sheer scale of recycled material to re-use.

“If you can re-use acres of materials from the mountain it has to be hugely cost-beneficial.”

He said there is growing interest among companies in repurposing materials, due to environmental concerns following the COP26 summit and the high cost of building materials.

“We are fanatical about recycling and re-using materials. We run seminars on how best to re-purpose furniture and how to use materials better to make them last longer.

“It’s good for the environment and good for costs savings and budgets.”

As part of its sustainability strategy, Nevis Range already has eight electric vehicle (EV) charging points and a new campsite is opening with 16 electric hook-up pitches.

Nevis Range customers responding to sustainability commitments

It has also bought a new electric van to replace its diesel minibus.

Mr O’Brien said it wants to provide facilities for the growing camping sector and help avoid wild camping in the area.

He said the resort is also keen to cater for the growing number of visitors using EVs and those interested in sustainability.

“The growth in EVs coming to Nevis Range is massive and the improving infrastructure in Fort William gives them confidence to travel this way.”

He said the number of people visiting the resort has grown by 5,000 in the last year and developments like the hotel using recycled materials is adding to its success.

“I think our customers genuinely respond to our sustainability commitment and despite all of the economic uncertainty we continue to grow.”

